31 bird hits recorded at AP airports: Centre

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A total of 31 bird hit incidents have been recorded at the airports in Andhra Pradesh till the end of October this year.

Responding to a question raised by YSRC Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani, who sought details of the bird hit incidents in Andhra Pradesh, and the action taken by the Centre to reduce the threat, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation VK Singh on Monday said the highest number of bird hit incidents has been recorded at Delhi airport in last three years.

A total of 24 bird hits were reported in 2018, followed by 20 in 2019, 41 in 2020, 36 in 2021, 52 in 2022 and 31 till October 31 this year, he said.

On the steps taken to prevent bird hits, the Union Minister said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued regulations and guidelines for management of potential wildlife hazard at licensed airports.

“Rule 91 of The Aircraft Rules 1937 prohibits dumping of garbage and slaughter of animals that may attract wildlife within 10 km of Aerodrome Reference Point,’’ he said.

A circular has been issued to aerodrome operators for implementing an effective wildlife control mechanism to control wildlife strike. Compliance of the guidelines issued for wildlife hazard management is being done through inspections, he said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: A total of 31 bird hit incidents have been recorded at the airports in Andhra Pradesh till the end of October this year. Responding to a question raised by YSRC Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani, who sought details of the bird hit incidents in Andhra Pradesh, and the action taken by the Centre to reduce the threat, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation VK Singh on Monday said the highest number of bird hit incidents has been recorded at Delhi airport in last three years. A total of 24 bird hits were reported in 2018, followed by 20 in 2019, 41 in 2020, 36 in 2021, 52 in 2022 and 31 till October 31 this year, he said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); On the steps taken to prevent bird hits, the Union Minister said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued regulations and guidelines for management of potential wildlife hazard at licensed airports. “Rule 91 of The Aircraft Rules 1937 prohibits dumping of garbage and slaughter of animals that may attract wildlife within 10 km of Aerodrome Reference Point,’’ he said. A circular has been issued to aerodrome operators for implementing an effective wildlife control mechanism to control wildlife strike. Compliance of the guidelines issued for wildlife hazard management is being done through inspections, he said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp