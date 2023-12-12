7-day Nandi Natakotsavam from Dec 23

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State gets ready to celebrate Nandi Natakotsavam, a week-long Telugu drama festival from December 23 to 29. Announcing the dates of the celebrations at RTC Conference Hall in Vijayawada on Monday, Andhra Pradesh State Film, TV, and Drama Development Corporation chairman Posani Krishna Murali also shared the details of the 22nd Nandi Natakotsavam scheduled to be held at Guntur Sri Venkateswara Vignan Mandir.

He disclosed that a total of 38 drama societies from the State will participate in five categories including poetic drama, social drama, social playlet, children’s drama, and college or university drama, competing for 115 performances. Stating that the event will witness 74 awards across these categories, Krishna Murali emphasised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s commitment to a transparent selection process.

Speaking about the preliminary selections that took place from September 6 to 18, he said that three teams of judges selected performances and the final schedule, decided through a lottery, will feature daily performances from 9.30 am to 10 pm.

A committee of 15 judges, three for each category, will determine gold, silver, and bronze Nandi prizes for the best performances. Posani Krishna Murali mentioned the addition of a committee with three judges to select the best book published on drama in 2022, showcasing 18 experts and artists as judges.

He emphasised the government’s recognition of collective efforts, awarding Rs 5,00,000 cash and a ‘YSR’ statue memento to drama societies and parishads contributing significantly to the field.

Commissioner of Information and Public Relations Department, Tumma Vijay Kumar Reddy, expressed optimism about the encouragement of the government and the revitalisation of the theatre sector.

