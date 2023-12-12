Andhra HC hears plea against shifting of offices to Vizag

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday directed the government advocates to submit details of the steps taken to shift government offices to Visakhapatnam, and posted further hearing in the case to Tuesday.

When the petition filed by Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi managing trustee G Tirupati RAo and Rajadhani farmers M Srinivasa Rao and V Manoharam challenging the GO 2283 issued by the government on November 22, came up before the court, Justice Nimmagadda Venkateswarlu suggested the government pleaders to initiate measures for getting the petition placed before the three-member bench, as they have been arguing more such petitions are pending before the division bench.

As the petition came up before him as per roster, the judge said he is ready to hear and give necessary orders. However, he could not issue orders to get the petition placed before division bench. When he was prepared to adjourn the case hearing, the advocates said they would take steps to get the petition placed before the division bench.

Intervening in the matter, the petitioners’ advocate U Muralidhar Rao urged the judge to hear the supplementary petition they filed to stop the shifting of offices.

At that time the government advocates said the shifting of offices at present is not possible and sought to know what was wrong in setting up camp offices in Visakhapatnam for administrative convenience.

However, the petitioners’ counsel maintained that the government is acting secretly in the matter of office shifting. It is stating one thing and doing another, he said, and wanted the court to get an assurance from the government that it would not shift the offices.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday directed the government advocates to submit details of the steps taken to shift government offices to Visakhapatnam, and posted further hearing in the case to Tuesday. When the petition filed by Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi managing trustee G Tirupati RAo and Rajadhani farmers M Srinivasa Rao and V Manoharam challenging the GO 2283 issued by the government on November 22, came up before the court, Justice Nimmagadda Venkateswarlu suggested the government pleaders to initiate measures for getting the petition placed before the three-member bench, as they have been arguing more such petitions are pending before the division bench. As the petition came up before him as per roster, the judge said he is ready to hear and give necessary orders. However, he could not issue orders to get the petition placed before division bench. When he was prepared to adjourn the case hearing, the advocates said they would take steps to get the petition placed before the division bench.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Intervening in the matter, the petitioners’ advocate U Muralidhar Rao urged the judge to hear the supplementary petition they filed to stop the shifting of offices. At that time the government advocates said the shifting of offices at present is not possible and sought to know what was wrong in setting up camp offices in Visakhapatnam for administrative convenience. However, the petitioners’ counsel maintained that the government is acting secretly in the matter of office shifting. It is stating one thing and doing another, he said, and wanted the court to get an assurance from the government that it would not shift the offices. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp