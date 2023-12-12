Andhra HC seeks pending case details on MPs & MLAs

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday directed the special court for dealing with cases against MPs, MLAs and MLCs to submit a report with full details of various cases pending before it.

A division bench, comprising Justice U Durga Prasad Rao and Justice M Kiranmayee, directed the special court to submit details of number of cases pending before it, their status, under which sections they were registered, whether chargesheets were filed or not, in a tabulated form.

Based on the report, the High Court will suggest steps to expedite the case hearings, it said.

Further, it suggested the Advocate General, and Viveka Chandrasekhar, advocate of the Special Court, to give a clarity on which court has to hear the cases registered under the special Acts.

The court observed that it has the responsibility of preventing delay. Amicus Curiae will be appointed once the special court submits its report, the bench added.

At the same time, the High Court issued notices to the Chief Secretary, DGP, High Court Public Prosecutor, the special court dealing with cases against MPs and MLAs. It directed them to file counter with full details. Further hearing in the case was adjourned to December 27.

