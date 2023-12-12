Cyclone-induced rains help recharge water resources in AP's Ongole district

IVNP Prasad Babu By

Express News Service

ONGOLE: Despite some farmers experiencing crop losses and damages in certain sectors due to the recent Cyclone Michaung, there is a silver lining for the district. The adverse weather conditions led to heavy rains induced by the cyclone, improving the average rainfall statistics.

Agricultural Department officials anticipate a rise in groundwater levels through the recharge of various water resources.

Estimates from the agriculture department suggest that approximately 14 per cent of crops suffered damage due to the recent cyclone-induced heavy rains and gales. The eastern parts of the district reported nearly five per cent crop damage, while the western Prakasam region witnessed around 10 per cent damage.

However, the remaining crops stand to benefit from the cyclone-induced heavy rains, narrowing the gap between average and received rainfall in the district. Notably, in December 2023, the district received 3879.5 mm of rainfall, a substantial increase compared to the average of 1,651 mm.

Despite this improvement, the district still faces a shortfall of -29 per cent (19483.8 mm) compared to the seasonal average rainfall of 27,437.8 mm.

The data reveals that farmers cultivated only a quarter of their average seasonal extent due to rainfall deficits from June 1st to the end of November 2023. Various crop cultivation statistics highlight the significant decrease in cultivation acreage compared to the average.

For example, Bengal gram, which is typically cultivated across 1,38,292 acres, saw cultivation in 24,115 acres. Black gram, tobacco, paddy, millets, and pulses also faced reduced cultivation compared to their averages.

The officials now expect more farmers to engage in cultivation as irrigation waters become available. The executive director of the Tobacco Board, Addanki Sridhar Babu, visited cyclone-hit areas, assuring farmers of all possible support from the board.

“With the influence of the cyclone, the district has received heavy rains, and many water resources have been recharged, giving new hope to farmers for restarting cultivation. We anticipate an increase in the cultivation extent for the ongoing Rabi crop season. Accordingly, we are making arrangements to provide seeds to the growers,” said S Srinivasa Rao, District Agricultural Officer.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

