Four-day Palnati Veeraradhana Utsavalu to commence Tuesday

Published: 12th December 2023 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2023 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Karampudi village in Palnadu district is all decked up to celebrate the famous and historical Palnati Veeraradhana Utsavalu from tomorrow. The celebrations will start on Karthika Amavasya which is on December 12 with Rachagavu. 

As part of the four-day festival, Rachagavu will be held on December 12, Rayabaram on December 13, Kodiporu on 14, and Kallipadu on 15.  

These utsavalu are conducted every year to mark the famous Palnati Yuddham fought between brothers Nalagama Raju and Malideva Raju in 1182 Common Era (CE) on the banks of Naguleru village in Karempudi village. 

Palnati Yuddham war heroes constructed Palnati Veerula Gudi at Karampudi and utsavalu have been organised by the villagers to remember the sacrifices of martyrs. 

They worship the swords, knives, and other weapons used in the famous Palnati war. As part of the festival procession, priest of the peetham P Tharun Chennakesava will hoist the flag and perform puja in Veerula Gudi on Tuesday.

The Palnati war scenes will be enacted by performing Rayabaram on the following day. The famous Kodi Paru will be held held on December 14. 

On the last day of the celebrations, Chapakudu will be conducted, in which people of all castes will eat together without any discrimination. 

Historically, Brahma Naidu, a minister to Malideva Raju, started this reform to eliminate untouchability. Many people from AP and Telangana will attend the festival. The villagers will worship the swords, knives, and other weapons used in the Palnati Yuddham. 

In order to provide all required facilities to the devotees, the temple authority, and district officials have made elaborate arrangements. Over 200 policemen would be deployed in the village for security. The officials took all precautionary measures to make the celebration success. 

The officials have set up special parking zones to prevent traffic issues for vehicles arriving from Macherla, Vinukonda, and Narasaraopet roads. 

