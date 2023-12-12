Home States Andhra Pradesh

Kadapa: Release of funds for CP Brown Library urged

Nearly 30,000 thousand books are to be digitalised and the digital camera purchased for that purpose is kept aside and not in use.

Published: 12th December 2023 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2023 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

textbooks

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Charles Phillip Brown (CP Brown) Library advisory Committee member Janamaddi Vijaya Bhaskar appealed to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to release sanctioned Rs 3.21 crore funds for acquiring the site for construction of a new building for CP Brown Library. He wrote a letter to the latter on Sunday. 

In the letter, he mentioned that the Chief Minister had sanctioned Rs 3.21 crore for land acquisition and another Rs 3.66 crore for constructing new building during his visit on July 9, 2021 and also issued a GO No 92. 

Informing that Rs 3.66 crore for construction of new building were already released to the Yogi Vemana University, Kadapa under whose administrative control Brown Library is functioning, Janamaddi Vijaya Bhaskar said without the release of Rs 3.21 crore funds for acquisition of site, construction works of the building cannot be taken up.

He alleged, “Unfortunately, though thirty months passed, the government is least bothered over the issue despite several appeals.” 

“There are about one lakh books, 200 palm leafs (Thala Pathra Grandhaalu), age-old copper plates and old coins. Nearly 30,000 thousand books are to be digitalised and the digital camera purchased for that purpose is kept aside and not in use. Due to lack of space, books are kept on the ground and there is every possibility of damage to books due to termites,” he added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CP Brown Library

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp