Kadapa: Release of funds for CP Brown Library urged

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Charles Phillip Brown (CP Brown) Library advisory Committee member Janamaddi Vijaya Bhaskar appealed to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to release sanctioned Rs 3.21 crore funds for acquiring the site for construction of a new building for CP Brown Library. He wrote a letter to the latter on Sunday.

In the letter, he mentioned that the Chief Minister had sanctioned Rs 3.21 crore for land acquisition and another Rs 3.66 crore for constructing new building during his visit on July 9, 2021 and also issued a GO No 92.

Informing that Rs 3.66 crore for construction of new building were already released to the Yogi Vemana University, Kadapa under whose administrative control Brown Library is functioning, Janamaddi Vijaya Bhaskar said without the release of Rs 3.21 crore funds for acquisition of site, construction works of the building cannot be taken up.

He alleged, “Unfortunately, though thirty months passed, the government is least bothered over the issue despite several appeals.”

“There are about one lakh books, 200 palm leafs (Thala Pathra Grandhaalu), age-old copper plates and old coins. Nearly 30,000 thousand books are to be digitalised and the digital camera purchased for that purpose is kept aside and not in use. Due to lack of space, books are kept on the ground and there is every possibility of damage to books due to termites,” he added.

