Lokesh’s Yuva Galam Yatra to conclude on Dec 20

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Yuva Galam Padayatra taken out by TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh will culminate with a public meeting at Polepalli near Bhogapuram airport on December 20.

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan will attend the public meeting as chief guests.

The TDP has appointed a special committee to oversee arrangements for the successful conduct of the meeting. As many as 14 sub-committees have also been appointed to ensure the smooth conduct of the meeting. Lokesh commenced his padayatra from Kuppam in Chittoor district on January 27 with an intention to cover a total distance of 4,000 km in 400 days and conclude it at Ichchapuram in Srikakulam district.

However, he was forced to suspend his padayatra for two months following the arrest of Naidu in the AP State Skill Development Corporation Case.

After the release of Naidu from Rajamahendravaram Central Prison on bail, Lokesh resumed his walkathon and decided to complete it in Visakhapatnam district so as to get more time for himself to interact with the party rank and filed at the TDP headquarters to evolve the election strategies.

Meanwhile, the padayatra of Lokesh, crossed the 3,000 km milestone at Thetagunta Panchayat in Tuni Assembly constituency of the combined East Godavari district on Monday.

On the occasion, Lokesh promised to reopen Anna Canteens soon after the party returns to power in the State.

Lokesh’s wife Nara Brahmani, son Devansh, and Nandamuri Mokshagna, son of Balakrishna, accompanied him during the walkathon. During the yatra, Lokesh interacted with representatives of Kapu community and other sections. In the evening, the padayatra entered Payakaraopeta constituency in Visakhapatnam district after crossing the Tandava bridge.

Meanwhile, TDP State president K Atchannaidu wrote a letter to the APSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director requesting operation of special buses for the public meeting of Lokesh at Polipalli village in Bhogapuram mandal from various places in the State on payment basis.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: Yuva Galam Padayatra taken out by TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh will culminate with a public meeting at Polepalli near Bhogapuram airport on December 20. TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan will attend the public meeting as chief guests. The TDP has appointed a special committee to oversee arrangements for the successful conduct of the meeting. As many as 14 sub-committees have also been appointed to ensure the smooth conduct of the meeting. Lokesh commenced his padayatra from Kuppam in Chittoor district on January 27 with an intention to cover a total distance of 4,000 km in 400 days and conclude it at Ichchapuram in Srikakulam district.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); However, he was forced to suspend his padayatra for two months following the arrest of Naidu in the AP State Skill Development Corporation Case. After the release of Naidu from Rajamahendravaram Central Prison on bail, Lokesh resumed his walkathon and decided to complete it in Visakhapatnam district so as to get more time for himself to interact with the party rank and filed at the TDP headquarters to evolve the election strategies. Meanwhile, the padayatra of Lokesh, crossed the 3,000 km milestone at Thetagunta Panchayat in Tuni Assembly constituency of the combined East Godavari district on Monday. On the occasion, Lokesh promised to reopen Anna Canteens soon after the party returns to power in the State. Lokesh’s wife Nara Brahmani, son Devansh, and Nandamuri Mokshagna, son of Balakrishna, accompanied him during the walkathon. During the yatra, Lokesh interacted with representatives of Kapu community and other sections. In the evening, the padayatra entered Payakaraopeta constituency in Visakhapatnam district after crossing the Tandava bridge. Meanwhile, TDP State president K Atchannaidu wrote a letter to the APSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director requesting operation of special buses for the public meeting of Lokesh at Polipalli village in Bhogapuram mandal from various places in the State on payment basis. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp