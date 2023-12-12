Home States Andhra Pradesh

No proposal from AP for Vizag Metro: Minister

Kaushal Kishore said the initiatives for planning, management, funding, monitoring and implementation of urban transport system are taken by respective State Government(s)/UTs.

Union Minister Kaushal Kishore

Union Minister Kaushal Kishore (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore informed that no proposal for Visakhapatnam Metro Rail Project was submitted by the Andhra Pradesh State government to the Centre for approval. 

In a written reply to a question posed by TDP Rajya Sabha MP K Ravindra Kumar about whether the AP government submitted any proposal for loan assistance for Vizag Metro Rail Project to any other bilateral/multilateral agencies after Korean EXIM Bank had expressed its inability to fund it, Kaushal Kishore said the initiatives for planning, management, funding, monitoring and implementation of urban transport system are taken by respective State Government(s)/UTs.

“The Centre considers financial aid to urban rail systems based on feasibility of the proposal, necessity and availability of resources, as and when proposed by the concerned States/UTs in accordance with the provisions of the Metro Rail Policy, 2017.  No proposal for Vizag Metro Rail Project is submitted by the AP government to the Centre for approval,” he informed. 

