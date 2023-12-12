Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pack of dogs maul elderly woman to death in Vizag

Madhurawada, Kommadi, Bakkannapalem, Arilova, Adarshanagar, Ravindranagar, Tatichetlapalem, Kancharapalem, are some places most prone to the menace of stray dogs and pigs.

Published: 12th December 2023 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2023 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Stray dogs

Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A pack of dogs reportedly mauled 70-year-old Santhamma in Visakhapatnam on Monday. She lived with her daughter-in-law at Ambedkar Colony in Ward 87, under Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) limits. 

The incident occurred early in the morning when she ventured onto the road near her house alone. Unfortunately, with no one awake or on the street at that hour, the attack proved fatal, and she succumbed to the injuries on the spot. It wasn’t until later in the morning that locals spotted her lifeless body on the road and promptly informed her daughter-in-law. 

Areas such as Madhurawada, Kommadi, Bakkannapalem, Arilova, Adarshanagar, Ravindranagar, Tatichetlapalem, Kancharapalem, Gajuwaka, Pendurthi, and Parawada are reported to be most prone to the menace of stray dogs and pigs, characterised by village-type conditions and situated away from city limits.

Speaking to TNIE, GVMC AMOH Dr Kishore, disclosed, “Currently, there are around 1.20 lakh stray dogs, of which 94,000 have been sterilized. Nearly 1,500 dogs are undergoing ABC (anti-birth control) operations every month. Since we cannot drive the dogs away, we are quickly operating on as many stray dogs as we can.” 

A new ABC centre has been established at Narava in addition to the existing one in Arilova to meet the rising demand. Since the opening of the Narava ABC Centre, even dogs from Anakapalle are being operated here.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Visakhapatnam dogs dog attack

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp