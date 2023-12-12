Purandeswari, Pawan Kalyan welcome SC verdict on Art 370

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari termed the Supreme Court verdict on abrogation of Article 370 historical. She asserted that the BJP is always against the double standards on any aspect.

In a press release soon after the apex court verdict on Monday, Purandeswari said, “No country will have two Prime Ministers, two flags and two national emblems. From the very beginning, the BJP has been opposed to such things.”

Meanwhile, Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on abrogation of Article 370. In a press release, he said this is yet another victory and a historical moment of joy and celebration for all the people of Bharat, who dreamt of completing the integration of Jammu & Kashmir with Bharat.

“We consider this as a win of largest secular country and extend our hearty greetings to the people of Bharat for witnessing this historical moment under the finest and the most commendable leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he observed.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: State BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari termed the Supreme Court verdict on abrogation of Article 370 historical. She asserted that the BJP is always against the double standards on any aspect. In a press release soon after the apex court verdict on Monday, Purandeswari said, “No country will have two Prime Ministers, two flags and two national emblems. From the very beginning, the BJP has been opposed to such things.” Meanwhile, Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on abrogation of Article 370. In a press release, he said this is yet another victory and a historical moment of joy and celebration for all the people of Bharat, who dreamt of completing the integration of Jammu & Kashmir with Bharat. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “We consider this as a win of largest secular country and extend our hearty greetings to the people of Bharat for witnessing this historical moment under the finest and the most commendable leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he observed. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp