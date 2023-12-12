Stand by side of poor, Andhra CM Jagan exhorts junior advocates

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has urged junior advocates to stand by the side of the poor people and have a humane approach towards them when they settle down in profession.

Jagan on Monday released Rs 7.98 crore towards the second tranche of the YSR Law Nestham scheme for 2023-24, benefiting 2,807 junior advocates. A sum of Rs 30,000 each, covering the period from July to December 2023, has been directly credited into the bank accounts of junior advocates under the scheme.

Releasing the amount virtually with the click of a button at his camp office in Tadepalli, Jagan said the Law Nestham was introduced as per the promise made to junior advocates during his Praja Sankalpa Yatra.

Under the programme, the government will pay a total stipend of Rs 1.80 lakh to each junior advocate in three years. Instead of paying the stipend of Rs 5,000 to each beneficiary every month, the government has decided to pay the amount every six months as it will be better useful to the Law Nestham beneficiaries. So far, the government has provided Rs 49.51 crore to 6,069 advocate beneficiaries under the scheme, he explained.

The Chief Minister said the government has also set up Advocates Welfare Trust with Rs 100 crore as corpus fund to help them in different ways. It had extended a financial help of Rs 52 lakh to 643 lawyers during the Covid-19 pandemic, besides providing Rs 11.56 crore loans to 7,733 and Mediclaim benefit of Rs 11.41 crore to 14,840 advocates, he added.

Several junior advocates across the State interacted with the Chief Minister and thanked him for extending financial support to them.

