Home States Andhra Pradesh

Stand by side of poor, Andhra CM Jagan exhorts junior advocates

Several junior advocates across the State interacted with the Chief Minister and thanked him for extending financial support to them. 

Published: 12th December 2023 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2023 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

YSR Law Nestham scheme
By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has urged junior advocates to stand by the side of the poor people and have a humane approach towards them when they settle down in profession.

Jagan on Monday released Rs 7.98 crore towards the second tranche of the YSR Law Nestham scheme for 2023-24, benefiting 2,807 junior advocates. A sum of Rs 30,000 each, covering the period from July to December 2023, has been directly credited into the bank accounts of junior advocates under the scheme.

Releasing the amount virtually with the click of a button at his camp office in Tadepalli, Jagan said the Law Nestham was introduced as per the promise made to junior advocates during his Praja Sankalpa Yatra.

Under the programme, the government will pay a total stipend of Rs 1.80 lakh to each junior advocate in three years. Instead of paying the stipend of Rs 5,000 to each beneficiary every month, the government has decided to pay the amount every six months as it will be better useful to the Law Nestham beneficiaries. So far, the government has provided Rs 49.51 crore to 6,069 advocate beneficiaries under the scheme, he explained.

The Chief Minister said the government has also set up Advocates Welfare Trust with Rs 100 crore as corpus fund to help them in different ways. It had extended a financial help of Rs 52 lakh to 643 lawyers during the Covid-19 pandemic, besides providing Rs 11.56 crore loans to 7,733 and Mediclaim benefit of Rs 11.41 crore to 14,840 advocates, he added. 

Several junior advocates across the State interacted with the Chief Minister and thanked him for extending financial support to them. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy YSR Law Nestham scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp