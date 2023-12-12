Teacher’s bid to end life due to debts: Uravakonda Circle Inspector

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Uravakonda Circle Inspector M Timmaiah clarified that government teacher Mallesh, who attempted suicide near Penna Ahobilam on Sunday was due to personal reasons only. Speaking to mediapersons, he said Mallesh attempted suicide unable to repay his debts.

To support his family and that of his sister, he took Rs 8 lakh loan from SBI, Rs 8 lakh from ICICI, Rs 2.5 lakh from online loan app Navi, Rs 2.1 lakh gold loan from Shriram Finance and Rs 5 lakh from various chits funds, the CI said.

“He has taken a total of Rs 26 lakh loans. To clear loan of one bank, he took loan from another and it continued. However at one stage, he was not able to clear his loans and attempted suicide,” the CI explained.

On being asked about Mallesh holding the government and the Chief Minister responsible for his ‘death’, the CI said more details will be known during the probe once he recovers from the ill-effects of pesticide.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Roshini helpline- 8142020033 or 8142020044 (11am to 9pm)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

ANANTAPUR: Uravakonda Circle Inspector M Timmaiah clarified that government teacher Mallesh, who attempted suicide near Penna Ahobilam on Sunday was due to personal reasons only. Speaking to mediapersons, he said Mallesh attempted suicide unable to repay his debts. To support his family and that of his sister, he took Rs 8 lakh loan from SBI, Rs 8 lakh from ICICI, Rs 2.5 lakh from online loan app Navi, Rs 2.1 lakh gold loan from Shriram Finance and Rs 5 lakh from various chits funds, the CI said. “He has taken a total of Rs 26 lakh loans. To clear loan of one bank, he took loan from another and it continued. However at one stage, he was not able to clear his loans and attempted suicide,” the CI explained. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); On being asked about Mallesh holding the government and the Chief Minister responsible for his ‘death’, the CI said more details will be known during the probe once he recovers from the ill-effects of pesticide. Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Roshini helpline- 8142020033 or 8142020044 (11am to 9pm) Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp