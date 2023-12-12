YSRC supports two J&K bills in Rajya Sabha

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC has extended its support to the two bills introduced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Participating in the discussion on the bills, YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy said finally after several decades, Kashmiri refugees have got justice with the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023. Now, the decades of injustice done to Kashmiris could be set right, he opined.

Vijayasai Reddy recounted between 1389 and 1413, under the rule of Persian King Sultan Sikandar, for the first time Hindus migrated out from Kashmir in large numbers.

Nearly one lakh Hindus running away from Sikandar, had hidden in Dal Lake and subsequently died. Proselytisation and atrocities against women were the order of the day. After Sikandar, Hindus in Kashmir were oppressed six times, forcing them to flee the valley and their lands and properties were seized. Later, to get Kashmir merged with Pakistan, terrorism took root in the valley and subsequently became political violence.

He squarely blamed the Congress for the situation in Kashmir, and said India losing PoK is due to its five blunders. Former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s pseudo-secularism led to decades of violence in Kashmir and for 50 years, the Congress failed to set right the wrongs it committed and do any justice to people of the valley.

“Nehru had even hesitated to accept the proposal, when Maharaja Harisingh announced merger of Kashmir with India in July 1947. This was the first mistake of Congress. When Indian Army took over Srinagar and was chasing away Pakistan Army from Kashmir, Nehru stopped them, which is the second mistake of Congress,” he highlighted.

Introducing Article 370, taking Kashmir issue to the UN, failing to demand PoK back during Shimla Agreement were other blunders of Congress, he recounted.

The MP said now the BJP government is trying to correct the mistakes of Congress and do justice to the people of Kashmir.

“In the four years since abrogation of Article 370, several significant changes have taken place in Kashmir. Terror activities have declined and peace is prevailing. Decentralisation has happened through the district development councils,” he said and added the Prime Minster Development Package has set Kashmir on the path of recovery.

The YSRC MP felt that till PoK is recovered, holding elections for the 24 seats allotted to that region is not possible. Hence, those 24 seats should be filled on nomination basis.

He also suggested enhancement of Rs 13,000 monthly aid being provided to migrant Kashmiri families to Rs 20,000.

YSRC MP HIGHLIGHTS FIVE BLUNDERS OF CONG

YSRC MP Vijayasai Reddy blamed the Congress for the situation in Kashmir, and said India losing PoK is due to its five blunders. Former PM Nehru’s pseudo secularism led to decades of violence in J&K and for 50 years, the Congress failed to set right the wrongs it committed and do any justice to people of the valley.

