Centre sanctioned Rs 13,421 crore for AP power sector under RDSS: Union Minister

VIJAYAWADA: The Centre has sanctioned a total outlay of Rs 13,421 crore over five years from Financial Year 2021-22 to 2025- 26 under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) for the power sector in Andhra Pradesh.

This was revealed by Union Minister of Power RK Singh in the Rajya Sabha in reply to a question raised by YSRC MP Parimal Nathwani on the schemes launched by the Power Ministry since 2018, funds allocated and utilised for the implementation of various schemes during each of the last three years and the current fiscal.

The Union Minister detailed different schemes like the Liquidity Infusion Scheme, Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme and Gross Budgetary Support Scheme introduced in 2018. Out of the total sanctioned outlay under RDSS, Rs 5,897.22 crore have been released from the launch of the scheme to December 6, 2023, and of which Rs 469.72 crore has been released for Andhra Pradesh in the last two years and the current fiscal.

State’s NBC fixed at Rs 43,760 cr: Centre

Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed that the normal Net Borrowing Ceiling (NBC) of the State of Andhra Pradesh has been fixed at Rs 43,760 crore for the financial year 2023-24. In a written reply to a question posed by TDP Rajya Sabha MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar on Tuesday, the Union Minister mentioned that the NBC of the States, including Andhra Pradesh, has been fixed at 3% of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) for the financial year 2023-24 based on the recommendation of the 15th Finance Commission.

‘Telangana power dues case pending in SC’

The case about dues from the Telangana power utilities to the Andhra Pradesh power utilities is now pending before the Supreme Court, Union Minister for Power, New and Renewable Energy RK Singh said. Replying to a query of YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, he said that based on the verdict of the apex court, further action in the issue will be initiated. Following the Telangana High Court’s verdict in favour of Telangana on the issue, the Andhra Pradesh government challenged it in the Supreme Court.

45.84 lakh operative Kisan Cards in AP

The number of operative Kisan Credit Cards (KCCs) in respect of AP is 45,84,547 with an outstanding amount of Rs 60,576.14 crore as of September 30, 2023, informed Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad, while replying to a question raised by YSRC MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. “Due to rising NPA, while the number of operative KCC accounts have come down from 7.527 crore in 2015-16 to 6.528 crore in 2019-20, because of concerted efforts on the part of banks, the total of KCC accounts has reached 7.45 crore.

Rs 2.5k crore for essential infrastructure in capital

The Department of Expenditure has earmarked aid to the tune of H2,500 crore for the creation of essential infrastructure in the new capital city of the successor State of Andhra Pradesh as per the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, said Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary. In a written reply to the question posed by TDP Rajya Sabha MP K Ravindra Kumar, he said out of the total H2,500 crore, H1,500 crore was released to AP.

