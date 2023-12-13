Dalit youth, who set himself ablaze due to ‘police torture’ in Andhra, succumbs

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: A Dalit youngster, who attempted to end his life by immolating himself over alleged police torture, succumbed to his burns at a hospital in Guntur on Tuesday. The deceased, identified as N Moses, was pursuing a degree course in distance mode. On December 5, Yerragondapalem police picked up Moses and a few of his friends for their alleged involvement in a group clash near Rallavagu on Yerragondapalem-Macherla Road.

The police allegedly verbally abused the 19-year-old and also beat him up. The next day, he and his parents were summoned, to the police station again. The cops allegedly abused his father and thrashed Moses again. The teenager felt insulted and immolated himself in front of the Yerragondapalem police station on December 6.

Unable to bear the pain, he jumped into a water tank near the police station. He was immediately shifted to Markapur Government Hospital. On receiving the information, relatives of Moses staged a protest outside the police station. Later, the youngster was shifted to a private hospital in Guntur, where he died while undergoing treatment.

Tension prevailed in Yerragondapalem as his family members and relatives staged a demonstration and held the police responsible for the youth’s death. Yerragondapalem MLA and the MAUD minister Audimulapu Suresh expressed grief over the incident and assured the bereaved family of complete support from the government. He also warned the responsible police officers of strict action. A case was registered and an investigation is underway.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7).

