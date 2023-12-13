Double whammy for Guntur fishers

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: The fishermen's families in Bapatla are in distress with the recent Cyclone Michaung and the temporary ban by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on fishing. The livelihood of fishermen in the Bapatla region remains in dire straits. Over 20,000 families in the Bapatla, Chirala and Repalle regions remain in dire straits as they are dependent on fishing and 50,000 people rely on fishing-related occupations in the regions.

As many as 1,549 engine boats and 2,283 traditional boats are anchored up at the harbour amid the peak time of fishing, severely affecting the livelihood of these people. With the recent Cyclone Michaung, the fishermen faced several problems as they did not venture into the sea in the past month. Adding to their woes, the Indian Air Force operational training is being held at Suryalanka coast from December 23. As part of this, IAF is scheduled to five manoeuvrable expendable aerial targets, the district administration levied a temporary ban on fishing till December 23.

Following this, the officials issued notices to fishermen society leaders in Vodarevu, Ramapuram, and nearby coastal villages not to venture into the sea. The officials also warned that stern action would be taken against those who fail to follow the regulations. This caused huge distress to the locals, as November and December months are the most crucial for fishing in the sea as a high number of fish will be available after the conservation period.

Most of the aqua products from the coastal region are exported to Kolkata, Chennai, Vijayawada, Kerala and Odisha. However, the fishermen's families are in distress due to the prevailing situation. P Kesavaiah, a fisherman said that at least six people go on a single boat for the voyage. It usually costs Rs 50,000 including fuel and other maintenance charges.

With this temporary ban, we are not able to catch a good amount of fish. It is difficult for the families who depend on fishing, as it is their main source of livelihood, he exclaimed. As the condition is similar for everyone, the fishermen are eagerly waiting for the ban to be lifted off and venture into the sea to catch some good fish.

