Andhra govt wants plea against GO 2283 to be heard by division bench of HC

Further, it informed that shifting of the offices and setting up of camp offices are totally two unrelated issues.

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The writ petition challenging the GO 2283 issued by the government for setting up government camp offices in Visakhapatnam for overseeing the development of North Andhra districts as per the recommendations of the IAS officers committee shall only be heard by a three-member division bench, the State government submitted to the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday.

Secretary of General Administration Department (GAD) P Bhaskar filed a supplementary petition in the court explaining that the three-member division bench has already dealt with the issue of shifting the government offices to Visakhapatnam from Amaravati.

In the petition, which came up before Justice Nimmagadda Venkateswarlu, he said in 2020, following some petitions on the issue, the bench had adjourned the case hearing and at the same time asked the petitioners to approach it, if there were any measures to shift the government offices.

He further said the content of the petitions pending before the three-member division bench and the content of the latest writ petition before the single judge are similar, hence the petition should be dealt by the division bench itself. Further, it informed that shifting of the offices and setting up of camp offices are totally two unrelated issues.

Government pleaders V Maheswar Reddy and Chintala Suman informed the court that they had written a letter to the Chief Justice of the High Court emphasising the need to have the writ patiently heard by the division bench and the letter was submitted to Registrar (Judicial) on Monday itself. The Chief Justice has to decide on the matter.

Further, they said sites for the government camp offices are yet to be decided and only after the entire process is done, the GOs will be issued. They dismissed the allegations of the petitioners as baseless.

Taking note of their arguments, Justice Venkateswarlu adjourned the hearing to December 18 and made it clear that if the Chief Justice did not decide on the issue by that time, he would proceed forward with the writ petition before him.

