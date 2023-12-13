Instill confidence among ryots: Andhra CM to MLAs

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking stock of the relief works taken up in the cyclone-affected areas across the State on Tuesday with officials and legislators, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the MLAs to instil confidence among farmers that the government will take every measure to extend aid to them and there is no need to worry.

He made it clear that the government would procure wet and discoloured paddy from the farmers through the civil supplies department. The same message should be clearly conveyed to the farmers, he added.

If necessary, officials should relax the rules and buy the paddy to do justice to the farmers, he said, adding that the purchases should be done through RBKs and Civil Supplies Corporation should transport the

purchased paddy to rice mills.

Observing that the Government has already taken steps to give farmers input subsidy, he instructed the officials to take steps to pay insurance under the free crop insurance scheme to the farmers who have suffered crop loss due to the cyclone.

Officials told him that enumeration work has commenced and the lists would be displayed from December 19 to 22 at the RBKs for social audit. Complaints would be received from December 23 to 25 and after scrutiny, District Collectors would send the final compensation lists to the Government, they said. The Chief Minister asked them to ensure that input subsidy is paid to the farmers before Sankranti.

Housing Minister J Ramesh, MLAs Perni Nani, Kodali Nani, Vallabhaneni Vamsi, Samineni Udayabhanu, Simhadri Ramesh, Agriculture Special Commissioner C Harikiran, Civil Supplies Corporation MD Veerapandyan, Civil Supplies Commissioner Arunkumar and senior CMO officials were among those present.

CM ensured growth of farm sector: Dharmana

VIJAYAWADA: The agriculture sector, which witnessed a negative growth during the previous TDP regime, has recorded a significant development of 5.56% in the past four-and-a-half years, said Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao. “During the TDP regime, AP was ranked 16th as far as agriculture is concerned, but under the YSRC government, it has climbed to the 4th rank nationally,” he highlighted. Dharmana, along with a host of YSRC MLAs and leaders, participated in the Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra at Chodavaram in Anakapalle district on Tuesday.

A huge number of people took part in the YSRC bus yatra at Chodavaram | Express

Addressing a gathering at Vaddadi Junction, Dharmana said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s initiatives, such as establishing Rythu Bharosa Kendras, ensuring minimum support price for various crops and the availability of quality seed and fertilisers, have played a pivotal role in advancing the farm sector.

Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao said, “The significant reforms introduced in the education sector under Jagan’s leadership, elevated the State to the 3rd position at nation level, registering a substantial improvement from the 15th place during the Chandrababu Naidu’s regime.’’

In Rajampet of Annamayya district, MLA Meda Mallikarjuna Reddy said 94,000 families belonging to BC, SC, ST and minority communities have received substantial welfare benefits totalling thousands of crores. Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarjuna said, “Jagan aims to construct 31 lakh houses with a focus on BC, SC, ST and minority communities for their empowerment.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: Taking stock of the relief works taken up in the cyclone-affected areas across the State on Tuesday with officials and legislators, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the MLAs to instil confidence among farmers that the government will take every measure to extend aid to them and there is no need to worry. He made it clear that the government would procure wet and discoloured paddy from the farmers through the civil supplies department. The same message should be clearly conveyed to the farmers, he added. If necessary, officials should relax the rules and buy the paddy to do justice to the farmers, he said, adding that the purchases should be done through RBKs and Civil Supplies Corporation should transport the purchased paddy to rice mills. Observing that the Government has already taken steps to give farmers input subsidy, he instructed the officials to take steps to pay insurance under the free crop insurance scheme to the farmers who have suffered crop loss due to the cyclone.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Officials told him that enumeration work has commenced and the lists would be displayed from December 19 to 22 at the RBKs for social audit. Complaints would be received from December 23 to 25 and after scrutiny, District Collectors would send the final compensation lists to the Government, they said. The Chief Minister asked them to ensure that input subsidy is paid to the farmers before Sankranti. Housing Minister J Ramesh, MLAs Perni Nani, Kodali Nani, Vallabhaneni Vamsi, Samineni Udayabhanu, Simhadri Ramesh, Agriculture Special Commissioner C Harikiran, Civil Supplies Corporation MD Veerapandyan, Civil Supplies Commissioner Arunkumar and senior CMO officials were among those present. CM ensured growth of farm sector: Dharmana VIJAYAWADA: The agriculture sector, which witnessed a negative growth during the previous TDP regime, has recorded a significant development of 5.56% in the past four-and-a-half years, said Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao. “During the TDP regime, AP was ranked 16th as far as agriculture is concerned, but under the YSRC government, it has climbed to the 4th rank nationally,” he highlighted. Dharmana, along with a host of YSRC MLAs and leaders, participated in the Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra at Chodavaram in Anakapalle district on Tuesday. A huge number of people took part in the YSRC bus yatra at Chodavaram | Express Addressing a gathering at Vaddadi Junction, Dharmana said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s initiatives, such as establishing Rythu Bharosa Kendras, ensuring minimum support price for various crops and the availability of quality seed and fertilisers, have played a pivotal role in advancing the farm sector. Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao said, “The significant reforms introduced in the education sector under Jagan’s leadership, elevated the State to the 3rd position at nation level, registering a substantial improvement from the 15th place during the Chandrababu Naidu’s regime.’’ In Rajampet of Annamayya district, MLA Meda Mallikarjuna Reddy said 94,000 families belonging to BC, SC, ST and minority communities have received substantial welfare benefits totalling thousands of crores. Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarjuna said, “Jagan aims to construct 31 lakh houses with a focus on BC, SC, ST and minority communities for their empowerment. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp