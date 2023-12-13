Inter-ministerial team visits Anantapur to review drought situation

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: An inter-ministerial central team has reviewed the situation of drought with APSDMA managing director BR Ambedkar, Anantapur Collector M Gouthami and Joint Collector Kethan Garg, on Tuesday. The team led by Pankaj Yadav, consisted of K Ponnuswamy, Mahesh Kumar, Kailash Sukhla, Devendra Rao, Pradeep Kumar, Anju Bhasera, Anuadha Bathana, Santosh R, Sanjeeth Kumar and Anuraj Deeksith.

They informed that they have inquired about the situation of drought with officials concerned and asked to consider increasing working days in NREGS and also to submit a detailed report on drought in their areas.

“Taking stock of the situation the Centre has deputed a ministerial team for inspecting the situation in the State and the members of the team visited seven drought districts in three days,” APSDMA managing director BR Ambedkar informed.

He further stated that the State government has sent proposals requesting Rs 659 crore as assistance from the Centre for taking steps to prevent the drought situations. The Collector explained that the district has faced a loss of Rs 158.63 crore in the agriculture department, Rs 43.17 crore in the Horticulture department, Rs 1.74 crore in Animal Husbandry department, Rs 7.04 crore in Rural water supply, Rs 2.72 crore in Urban water supply, and Rs 116.52 crore in DWMA.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

ANANTAPUR: An inter-ministerial central team has reviewed the situation of drought with APSDMA managing director BR Ambedkar, Anantapur Collector M Gouthami and Joint Collector Kethan Garg, on Tuesday. The team led by Pankaj Yadav, consisted of K Ponnuswamy, Mahesh Kumar, Kailash Sukhla, Devendra Rao, Pradeep Kumar, Anju Bhasera, Anuadha Bathana, Santosh R, Sanjeeth Kumar and Anuraj Deeksith. They informed that they have inquired about the situation of drought with officials concerned and asked to consider increasing working days in NREGS and also to submit a detailed report on drought in their areas. “Taking stock of the situation the Centre has deputed a ministerial team for inspecting the situation in the State and the members of the team visited seven drought districts in three days,” APSDMA managing director BR Ambedkar informed. He further stated that the State government has sent proposals requesting Rs 659 crore as assistance from the Centre for taking steps to prevent the drought situations. The Collector explained that the district has faced a loss of Rs 158.63 crore in the agriculture department, Rs 43.17 crore in the Horticulture department, Rs 1.74 crore in Animal Husbandry department, Rs 7.04 crore in Rural water supply, Rs 2.72 crore in Urban water supply, and Rs 116.52 crore in DWMA.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp