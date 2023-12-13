Home States Andhra Pradesh

Now, Congress’ focus is on Andhra Pradesh to regain glory

According to the APCC chief, the Congress manifesto will have two aspects -- national and State.

Published: 13th December 2023 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2023 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flags

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By S Guru Srikanth
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Buoyed by the victory in Karnataka and Telangana Assembly polls, the Congress is now focusing on Andhra Pradesh. To regain the lost ground in the State post bifurcation, the grand old party is set to chalk out its future course of action during a series of meetings, including the Political Affairs Committee meeting to be held for three days from December 13.

Speaking to TNIE, APCC chief Gidugu Rudraraju said the Political Affairs Committee and the Coordination Committee meetings on Wednesday will be attended by national leaders, including Meyyappan and Christopher, CWC members N Raghuveera Reddy, M Pallam Raju, K Raju, seniors KVP Ramachandra Rao and JD Seelam.

“On December 14, there will be a meeting of the District Congress Committee and town committee presidents, followed by a review meeting with vicepresidents, general secretaries and heads of various frontal organisations of the party. Based on the outcome of the meeting, the future course of action about candidates for the ensuing Assembly elections, issues to be taken up in different constituencies and drafting of election manifesto will be decided,” he explained.

According to the APCC chief, the Congress manifesto will have two aspects -- national and State. While the national part will focus on Special Category Status, the Polavaram project, backward districts development, and other assurances in the AP Reorganisation Act, the State part will emphasize the issues about the development of the State.

“Like the five-point agenda in Karnataka and the six-point agenda in Telangana, we will come up with a positive plank that focuses on the issues meant for the development and welfare of the State,” he said. Gidugu exuded confidence in regaining the lost ground in the State steadily and making their presence felt in the ensuing elections. “We are confident that the people will support the Congress for their bright future in the next polls,” he averred.

TAGS
Congress Andhra Pradesh Gidugu Rudraraju

