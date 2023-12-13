YSRC may replace some MPs in next polls for big win

P Hareesh By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC leadership, which appointed 11 new coordinators to Assembly constituencies in the State, which saw the dropping of some sitting MLAs and replacing some, is likely to change the candidates for some of the Lok Sabha seats too.

Sources said while some of the sitting MPs are unwilling to contest and shift to the Assembly, the party may retain them but is likely to change some others as their performance is below par. At least four MPs will be replaced and two of them have already been shown alternative Assembly seats. According to sources, the party is looking for a BC leader to replace Eluru MP Kotagiri Sridhar, who had announced his unwillingness to contest again. Sridhar is said to be unhappy with the internal politics.

On the other hand, the party leadership is of the view that the MP has failed to strike a chord with the local leaders and is unavailable to the public. In East Godavari district, the party wants Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat to contest the Rajamahendravaram Urban Assembly seat. Both Rajamahendravaram Urban and Rural seats were won by TDP in the 2019 elections. The party wants Bharat to take on first-time MLA Adireddy Bhavani in the 2024 elections and is in search of another BC leader for the MP seat. In Rayalaseema, the party is unlikely to make many changes.

However, Kurnool MP S Sanjeev Kumar may be replaced. Sanjeev Kumar hails from the Padmashali community, and the party leadership now wants to give the seat to a Boya leader, which is a dominant caste in the district. On the other hand, several MPs are trying to get a ticket to contest the Assembly polls with the hope that the party will retain power in the 2024 elections and they may get ministerial posts. Among them are Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav, a Kurava community leader, who wants to contest from Pathikonda.

Some of the MPs have made their intentions clear before the party's high command, but sources pointed out that finding an alternative is a difficult task. “An MP candidate needs to spend a huge amount of money and finding a leader who is capable of that is not an easy task,’’ a leader commented. Meanwhile, the party has reportedly given a green signal for two MPs to contest the Assembly polls. Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana will take on TDP strongman from Vizag East Velagapudi Ramakrishna, while Nellore MP Adala Prabhakar Reddy will be pitched against suspended MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy in Nellore Rural segment.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC leadership, which appointed 11 new coordinators to Assembly constituencies in the State, which saw the dropping of some sitting MLAs and replacing some, is likely to change the candidates for some of the Lok Sabha seats too. Sources said while some of the sitting MPs are unwilling to contest and shift to the Assembly, the party may retain them but is likely to change some others as their performance is below par. At least four MPs will be replaced and two of them have already been shown alternative Assembly seats. According to sources, the party is looking for a BC leader to replace Eluru MP Kotagiri Sridhar, who had announced his unwillingness to contest again. Sridhar is said to be unhappy with the internal politics. On the other hand, the party leadership is of the view that the MP has failed to strike a chord with the local leaders and is unavailable to the public. In East Godavari district, the party wants Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat to contest the Rajamahendravaram Urban Assembly seat. Both Rajamahendravaram Urban and Rural seats were won by TDP in the 2019 elections. The party wants Bharat to take on first-time MLA Adireddy Bhavani in the 2024 elections and is in search of another BC leader for the MP seat. In Rayalaseema, the party is unlikely to make many changes.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); However, Kurnool MP S Sanjeev Kumar may be replaced. Sanjeev Kumar hails from the Padmashali community, and the party leadership now wants to give the seat to a Boya leader, which is a dominant caste in the district. On the other hand, several MPs are trying to get a ticket to contest the Assembly polls with the hope that the party will retain power in the 2024 elections and they may get ministerial posts. Among them are Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav, a Kurava community leader, who wants to contest from Pathikonda. Some of the MPs have made their intentions clear before the party's high command, but sources pointed out that finding an alternative is a difficult task. “An MP candidate needs to spend a huge amount of money and finding a leader who is capable of that is not an easy task,’’ a leader commented. Meanwhile, the party has reportedly given a green signal for two MPs to contest the Assembly polls. Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana will take on TDP strongman from Vizag East Velagapudi Ramakrishna, while Nellore MP Adala Prabhakar Reddy will be pitched against suspended MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy in Nellore Rural segment. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp