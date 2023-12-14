Andhra CM to inaugurate two Uddanam projects on December 14

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In what can be a major step towards resolving the decades-old problem of chronic kidney disease in the Uddanam region, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the newly built 200-bed Dr YSR Kidney Research and Super Speciality Hospital, costing Rs 85 crore, and the YSR Sujaladhara Project, built for Rs 700 crore, on Thursday.

The kidney research and super speciality hospital will provide corporate treatment to kidney patients free of cost. The hospital has been designed to provide comprehensive and advanced medical care to kidney patients. The hospital building consists of four floors and three blocks. The state-of-the-art facility includes special wards, radio diagnosis, pathology, microbiology, biochemistry labs, central labs, nephrology, urology, general medicine wings, surgery, dialysis, post-operative/ICU and research labs.

According to officials, the State government has already completed the recruitment of 42 specialist doctors, 60 staff nurses and 60 other support staff in various speciality and super speciality wings. Simultaneously, the Chief Minister will launch the YSR Sujaladhara project to supply purified drinking water to 807 villages in seven mandals of Palasa and Ichchapuram constituencies in the Uddanam region. The project draws water from the Hiramandalam reservoir.

The current population of the region is 6.78 lakh and it is expected to reach 7.85 lakh by 2051 the project has been designed to meet future requirements. Earlier, dialysis patients of Uddanam used to get a monthly pension of Rs 2,500. But, the present government has increased the pension to Rs 10,000. The pension is being disbursed to beneficiaries at their doorstep on the first day of every month through volunteers.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: In what can be a major step towards resolving the decades-old problem of chronic kidney disease in the Uddanam region, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the newly built 200-bed Dr YSR Kidney Research and Super Speciality Hospital, costing Rs 85 crore, and the YSR Sujaladhara Project, built for Rs 700 crore, on Thursday. The kidney research and super speciality hospital will provide corporate treatment to kidney patients free of cost. The hospital has been designed to provide comprehensive and advanced medical care to kidney patients. The hospital building consists of four floors and three blocks. The state-of-the-art facility includes special wards, radio diagnosis, pathology, microbiology, biochemistry labs, central labs, nephrology, urology, general medicine wings, surgery, dialysis, post-operative/ICU and research labs. According to officials, the State government has already completed the recruitment of 42 specialist doctors, 60 staff nurses and 60 other support staff in various speciality and super speciality wings. Simultaneously, the Chief Minister will launch the YSR Sujaladhara project to supply purified drinking water to 807 villages in seven mandals of Palasa and Ichchapuram constituencies in the Uddanam region. The project draws water from the Hiramandalam reservoir.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The current population of the region is 6.78 lakh and it is expected to reach 7.85 lakh by 2051 the project has been designed to meet future requirements. Earlier, dialysis patients of Uddanam used to get a monthly pension of Rs 2,500. But, the present government has increased the pension to Rs 10,000. The pension is being disbursed to beneficiaries at their doorstep on the first day of every month through volunteers. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp