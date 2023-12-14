Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Village Revenue Officer in ACB net for demanding Rs 35k bribe

The complainants visited the Mundlamuru MRO office on Wednesday, handed Rs 35,000 to VRO Ravi Sankar, and signalled the ACB team.

Published: 14th December 2023 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2023 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) executed a successful trap at the Mundlamuru Tahsildar Office in the Prakasam district, and arrested a Village Revenue Officer (VRO) red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 35,000 on Thursday. Identified as Ravuri Ravi Sankar, he served as the VRO for Nayudupalem village and acted as the In-charge VRO for Polavaram village in Mundlamuru Mandal.

The incident took place when Narayanam Satyavani, Tummera Manmohan, and two others sought land patta mutation and new Pattadar pass books for their acquired land in Polava-ram. Approaching the MRO office, they engaged with VRO Ravi Sankar, who demanded a bribe of Rs 40,000 on December 7, 2023. Negotiations led to an agreed bribe of Rs 35,000 on December 8. Satyavani and Manmohan reported the incident to Ongole-ACB officials on December 9.

ACB officials, led by DSP Srinivasa Rao, registered a case and planned a trap. The complainants visited the Mundlamuru MRO office on Wednesday, handed Rs 35,000 to VRO Ravi Sankar, and signalled the ACB team. DSP Srinivasa Rao and staff caught the VRO red-handedly during the bribe transaction. A subsequent chemical test on the VRO’s hands revealed a pink colour, confirming his involvement in bribery.

