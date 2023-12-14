Home States Andhra Pradesh

Arrangements underway for Nandi Natakotsavam: APSFTVDC Managing Director

All required arrangements for artistes, guests, and spectators are in place.

Published: 14th December 2023 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2023 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

APSFTVDC, Andhra Pradesh State Film, TV, and Theatre Development Corporation

Andhra Pradesh State Film, TV, and Theatre Development Corporation (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Andhra Pradesh State Film, TV, and Theatre Development Corporation (APSFTVDC) and Guntur district administration have set up various committees to successfully organise Nandi Natakotsavam from December 23 to 29 in Guntur, said APSFTVDC Managing Director Tumma Vijay Kumar Reddy.

He along with Guntur District Collector M Venugopal Reddy conducted a review meeting on the arrangements for the week-long Telugu drama festival and visited Sri Venkateswara Vignan Mandir, where the event is scheduled to be held here on Wednesday.

Later addressing a press meeting, Vijay Kumar said that the Nandi Theater Awards will be presented to outstanding performers in five categories, including Padya Natakam, Social Play, Social Playlets, Children Playlets, and College/University Playlets. Given the rich legacy of Guntur district in theatrical drama and nurturing artistic talent, the State government has decided to conduct the fest in Guntur.

All required arrangements for artists, guests, and spectators are in place. He instructed the officials to deliver their duties from the selected committees without fail. He urged the public to actively participate in this drama festival and make it a grand success.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nandi Natakotsavam Tumma Vijay Kumar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp