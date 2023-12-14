Arrangements underway for Nandi Natakotsavam: APSFTVDC Managing Director

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Andhra Pradesh State Film, TV, and Theatre Development Corporation (APSFTVDC) and Guntur district administration have set up various committees to successfully organise Nandi Natakotsavam from December 23 to 29 in Guntur, said APSFTVDC Managing Director Tumma Vijay Kumar Reddy.

He along with Guntur District Collector M Venugopal Reddy conducted a review meeting on the arrangements for the week-long Telugu drama festival and visited Sri Venkateswara Vignan Mandir, where the event is scheduled to be held here on Wednesday.

Later addressing a press meeting, Vijay Kumar said that the Nandi Theater Awards will be presented to outstanding performers in five categories, including Padya Natakam, Social Play, Social Playlets, Children Playlets, and College/University Playlets. Given the rich legacy of Guntur district in theatrical drama and nurturing artistic talent, the State government has decided to conduct the fest in Guntur.

All required arrangements for artists, guests, and spectators are in place. He instructed the officials to deliver their duties from the selected committees without fail. He urged the public to actively participate in this drama festival and make it a grand success.

