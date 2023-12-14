Beneficiaries can avail treatment for up to Rs 25L under Aarogyasri in Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday announced that Aarogyasri card holders can avail of free medical treatment for up to Rs 25 lakh under the scheme. The revised scheme will be launched on December 18. Currently, beneficiaries can avail of treatments for up to Rs 10 lakh.

During a review meeting held at his Camp Office in Tadepalli, Jagan remarked that the government has the responsibility to extend health and education benefits to people as a matter of right. He directed officials to assure eligible beneficiaries that they can avail free medical treatment for any ailment for up to Rs 25 lakh under the YSR Aarogyasri scheme.

Terming the decision historic, he asked officials to extend the benefit to eligible people with a humane approach. Directing officials to launch the second phase of Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha from January 1, the Chief Minister told them to conduct one Suraksha camp in a village in each mandal and one camp in a ward in urban areas every week.

Further, he instructed them to extend Rs 300 to patients who have availed treatment under Aarogyasri and have to visit the doctor for a follow-up consultation. Similarly, patients identified during Suraksha programme should be given Rs 500 each for follow-up checkups, he added.

He also directed the officials to construct residential quarters for specialist doctors near the government hospitals.He also informed that the new Aarogyasri cards will be distributed to all households across the State by the end of January.

Additionally, Jagan announced that a massive public awareness campaign will be launched to spread awareness about Aarogyasri. He added that ANMs, CHOs, ASHA workers, volunteers, people’s representatives and women police will participate in the campaign. Besides educating the people on availing treatment under Aarogyasri, they will also help people download the Disha App.

He instructed officials to ensure that treatment provided to kidney patients in Uddanam is extended to people suffering from similar health issues in other regions as well. Jagan added that a Urology department along with Nephrology sections should be established in all new medical colleges.

Jagan’s focus is on uplift of downtrodden: Minister

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra evoked a huge response in the Pathapatnam Assembly constituency of Srikakulam district on Wednesday. Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram, Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao, MLAs Reddy Shanthi, Dharmana Krishna Das, MLC Palavalasa Vikrant and former MP Killi Kruparani and others spoke at the public meeting.

Highlighting the achievements of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the last four-and-a-half years and its focus on investment in human capital, the Revenue Minister said, “The major indicator of development is how lives of the downtrodden have improved. The real development means the betterment of people and the improvement of their living standards. What is the point of building infrastructure when your people are unable to fill their stomachs?"

"Jagan’s priorities are very clear. I am proud to say that Jagan has aced on this front by investing in people and reducing poverty substantially. Not to forget that there has been an equal focus on development too, or else how could Andhra Pradesh excel in all development parameters, be it GSDP growth, per capita income, investments etc?” he further said.

