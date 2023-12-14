Fire in a private hospital in Visakhapatnam, no casualties reported

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A major fire broke out in a private hospital at Jagadamba Junction in the heart of

Visakhapatnam city on Thursday morning trapping some patients. No casualties were reported till the last reports came in.

According to information from sources, the fire broke out on the second floor of the hospital and thick smoke engulfed the premises. It is suspected that the fire started in one of the operation theatres and spread to other parts.

The police and fire services personnel rushed to the spot. The patients were evacuated and shifted to the nearby hospitals.

#BreakingNews: A major #fire broke out at Indus Hospital near Jagadamba Junction in #Visakhapatnam today. All patients were safely evacuated and no casualties reported, said City Police Commissioner #AndhraPradesh #FireAccident@NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/8Nd9wmsXZ9 — TNIE Andhra Pradesh (@xpressandhra) December 14, 2023

City Police Commissioner Dr A Ravishankar reached the spot to monitor the rescue operations.

"The fire was brought under control but the residual smoke is yet to subside. We have shifted all the patients to nearby hospitals and there were no casualties,'' the CP said.

There were seven patients, who were in critical condition in the ICUs, and they were shifted, he added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VISAKHAPATNAM: A major fire broke out in a private hospital at Jagadamba Junction in the heart of Visakhapatnam city on Thursday morning trapping some patients. No casualties were reported till the last reports came in. According to information from sources, the fire broke out on the second floor of the hospital and thick smoke engulfed the premises. It is suspected that the fire started in one of the operation theatres and spread to other parts. The police and fire services personnel rushed to the spot. The patients were evacuated and shifted to the nearby hospitals.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); #BreakingNews: A major #fire broke out at Indus Hospital near Jagadamba Junction in #Visakhapatnam today. All patients were safely evacuated and no casualties reported, said City Police Commissioner #AndhraPradesh #FireAccident@NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/8Nd9wmsXZ9 — TNIE Andhra Pradesh (@xpressandhra) December 14, 2023 City Police Commissioner Dr A Ravishankar reached the spot to monitor the rescue operations. "The fire was brought under control but the residual smoke is yet to subside. We have shifted all the patients to nearby hospitals and there were no casualties,'' the CP said. There were seven patients, who were in critical condition in the ICUs, and they were shifted, he added. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp