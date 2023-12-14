Home States Andhra Pradesh

Kuppam witnessing unrest in YSRC govt: TDP supremo

He alleged that Kuppam was witnessing unrest and violence for the first time under the YSRC government.

Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After a gap of more than three months, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu visited the party headquarters in Mangalagiri on Wednesday and held a meeting with the rank and file of his Kuppam Assembly constituency.

He alleged that Kuppam was witnessing unrest and violence for the first time under the YSRC government. “Only to create trouble for me and to intimidate local TDP leaders, several false cases have been foisted against the party cadre and the general public in Kuppam,” Naidu charged.

“Cases have been registered against those who attended my programmes in Kuppam constituency,” he charged. Naidu thanked the people of Kuppam, who stood by him when he was arrested in the skill development case.

Jagan ignored all poll promises: Nara Lokesh

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh has termed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy a brand ambassador for taking ‘U’ turn and he has mastered the art of non-fulfilment of promises. As part of his Yuva Galam yatra, Lokesh interacted with various sections of people on Wednesday

