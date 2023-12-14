Naidu daydreaming of coming to power with JSP support: YSRC general secretary

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: “TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu is daydreaming of returning to power with the support of Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan in the next elections,” YSRC general secretary and Advisor to Government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said.

Speaking to media persons at the Tadepalli camp office on Wednesday, Sajjala said Naidu destroyed the State in all aspects between 2014 and 2019. People who realised this had given their mandate to the YSRC in the 2019 polls, he said.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has rebuilt the State destroyed by Naidu and put it back on the path of progress. The State has stood first in ease of doing business in the country. Despite financial problems due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jagan had extended support to the people by implementing all welfare programmes promised in the manifesto. “People are supporting Jagan for his good governance. Hence, we are going ahead with our plans to win 175 out of 175 Assembly seats in the next elections,” he said.

To get better results, the YSRC leadership has decided to shift some of the MLAs. The YSRC rank and file will abide by the decision taken by Jagan in this regard. While Jagan is moving ahead with his ‘Mission 175’, Naidu is indulging in petty politics,” he observed.

Since Naidu took over the TDP reins from NTR in 1995, the party has never contested the elections alone, he pointed out. Not a single TDP worker was bothered about Naidu when he was in jail in the skill development case. “Now, the TDP does not have the guts to contest the elections without the support of JSP,” he remarked.

As TDP is facing problems in finding nominees for several constituencies, Naidu is relying on Pawan Kalyan. “Naidu is daydreaming that the Kapu community will support the TDP if he contests the next elections in alliance with the JSP. With the support of the people, the YSRC will retain power in the next elections,” he said.

