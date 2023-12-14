Over 600 stolen mobiles recovered in last 3 months through ChatBot in Andhra Pradesh

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In the last three months, Vijayawada’s cybercrime police successfully traced and recovered over 600 lost mobile phones using the recently introduced helpline ‘ChatBot.’This helpline, initiated in June, serves as a dedicated platform for the public to report missing or stolen mobile phones, and the response has been significant, with over 3,000 complaints received regarding missing phones or thefts.

In July alone, the police managed to recover and return more than 300 lost phones to their rightful owners, and an additional 600 phones are set to be returned soon. NTR District Commissioner of Police, Kanthi Rana Tata, highlighted the use of advanced technology by the cyber crime police to trace and recover lost mobile phones. Following verification of details, the recovered phones will be promptly handed over to their owners.

The ‘ChatBot’ helpline was launched to simplify the process for citizens to report lost mobile phones without physically visiting a police station, a move directed by DGP Kasireddy Rajendranath Reddy.To report a lost mobile, complainants need to send a ‘Hi’ message to the ChatBot number 9440627057 via WhatsApp. They will receive an automated response containing a QR code and link.

Clicking on the link redirects them to a web portal where they provide details such as name, address, IMEI number of the lost mobile, and its last known location. These details are then forwarded to the Cybercrime police, where a specialised team uses the provided IMEI number to trace the location and other particulars of the lost mobile phones.CP Rana emphasised the importance of reporting lost or stolen mobiles promptly, as it significantly aids in quicker tracking and recovery efforts.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: In the last three months, Vijayawada’s cybercrime police successfully traced and recovered over 600 lost mobile phones using the recently introduced helpline ‘ChatBot.’This helpline, initiated in June, serves as a dedicated platform for the public to report missing or stolen mobile phones, and the response has been significant, with over 3,000 complaints received regarding missing phones or thefts. In July alone, the police managed to recover and return more than 300 lost phones to their rightful owners, and an additional 600 phones are set to be returned soon. NTR District Commissioner of Police, Kanthi Rana Tata, highlighted the use of advanced technology by the cyber crime police to trace and recover lost mobile phones. Following verification of details, the recovered phones will be promptly handed over to their owners. The ‘ChatBot’ helpline was launched to simplify the process for citizens to report lost mobile phones without physically visiting a police station, a move directed by DGP Kasireddy Rajendranath Reddy.To report a lost mobile, complainants need to send a ‘Hi’ message to the ChatBot number 9440627057 via WhatsApp. They will receive an automated response containing a QR code and link.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Clicking on the link redirects them to a web portal where they provide details such as name, address, IMEI number of the lost mobile, and its last known location. These details are then forwarded to the Cybercrime police, where a specialised team uses the provided IMEI number to trace the location and other particulars of the lost mobile phones.CP Rana emphasised the importance of reporting lost or stolen mobiles promptly, as it significantly aids in quicker tracking and recovery efforts. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp