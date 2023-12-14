Home States Andhra Pradesh

Six-decade-long battle ends as octogenarian in Andhra receives pension

She approached higher officials in the R&B Department and submitted a petition seeking pension.

Published: 14th December 2023 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2023 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

pension

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After six decades of running from pillar to post, the battle of an octogenarian woman from Kakinada to get a family pension finally ended on Wednesday. The 88-year-old, identified as B Krishna Veni, received a pension and arrears amounting to over Rs 15 lakh following the intervention of the Lokayukta.

Born in 1935, Krishna Veni married B Seshagiri Rao, a native of East Godavari district. An assistant executive engineer in the Roads and Buildings (R&B) Department, Rao died after he met with a road accident in 1962. He was survived by his wife Krishna Veni and two children. She approached higher officials in the R&B Department and submitted a petition seeking a pension.

However, the officials failed to process her petition. Finally, Krishna Veni knocked on the doors of the Lokayukta in 2021 and lodged her grievances. After examining her petition, Lokayukta Justice P Lakshmana Reddy ordered officials of the Kakinada division sub-treasury to extend the family pension and clear the dues.

Rs 19 lakh pension accrued

The pension accrued since her husband’s death, dearness relief, medical allowances and the respective arrears totalled to Rs 19,93,639. After statutory deductions, amounting to over Rs 4 lakh, Krishna Veni received Rs 15,70,529 as a family pension

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
pension octogenarian woman Kakinada

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp