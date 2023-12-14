Home States Andhra Pradesh

Special Chief Secretary underscores need to increase share of mining in GSDP for growth

Stating that the share of mining is 1.5% in the GDP and 2.7% in the GSDP, he said all the opportunities should be considered to increase the share of mining.

Gopal Krishna Dwivedi

Gopal Krishna Dwivedi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The 53rd meeting of the State Geological Programming Board, involving various mining exploration agencies such as GSI, MECL, ONGC, IBM, and MOIL discussed the innovative mine exploration procedures. Addressing the meeting, Special Chief Secretary (Mines) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi underscored the need for innovative exploration of mines to provide mineral resources, which are crucial for the progress of the nation.

Stating that the share of mining is 1.5% in the GDP and 2.7% in the GSDP, he said all the opportunities should be considered to increase the share of mining. The government is ready to extend all the cooperation to the mining agencies. Asserting that Andhra Pradesh has abundant mineral resources, he requested the institutions like Geological Survey of India to take up search operations for exploration.

Informing that 56 blocks have been earmarked for the mining exploration agencies in the State for mining of major minerals, Dwivedi said NITs (Notice Inviting Tender) have been issued to auction 44 blocks and auction has been conducted for 24 blocks and the process of auction is continuing for nine other blocks.

Stating that 270 major mineral blocks in the State are under the non-working category as per the Indian Bureau of Mines, Dwivedi said mining activity commenced in 54 blocks this year, and environmental approvals were sought for another 40 blocks.

Several major minerals are available in the 972 km coastline of the State, said AP Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) Managing Director VG Venkat Reddy urged the GSI to take up a special exploration programme for offshore minerals through its marine wing.GSI Deputy Director General Mahapatro submitted reports related to 2 Manganese blocks.

