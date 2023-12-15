2.7k beneficiaries to get TIDCO houses on Dec 21

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: “The poor man’s dream of owning a house will be realised soon as TIDCO houses in Anakapalle are fully ready,” said Minister for IT Gudivada Amarnath.

The minister inspected the construction of TIDCO houses in Anakapalle on Thursday. Construction of 2,744 TIDCO houses has been completed and the houses are ready for occupation. The houses will be handed over to beneficiaries on December 21 to mark the birthday of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said.

All basic infrastructure facilities such as water, roads, drainage and street lighting have been developed in Jagananna Colony at Satyanarayanapuram. Three types of houses have been constructed in the colony. As many as 2,296 houses of 300 sq ft have been built and they will be given free of cost to beneficiaries. A sum of Rs 6.55 lakh has been spent on each house and the government will bear the full amount as a subsidy.

The 96 beneficiaries who have been allotted 365 sq ft houses, need to pay Rs 3.15 lakh towards loan repayment and the government is providing Rs 4.15 lakh as subsidy. As many as 352 beneficiaries have been allotted 430 sq ft houses. The beneficiaries need to pay Rs 50,000 each towards their share.

