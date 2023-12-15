After victory in 2024 polls, TDP-JSP alliance will be intact for 10 years: PK

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Alliance of the Telugu Desam Party and Jana Sena should strive for at least a decade to ensure that Andhra Pradesh emerges from the bifurcation blues and the disastrous governance of the ruling YSRC, JSP chief Pawan Kalyan said on Thursday.

He was speaking during a programme held to welcome new members to the party. Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) corporator from YSRC Dr Mohammed Sadiq also joined the JSP. Exuding confidence that the JSP-TDP will form government in 2024, the actor-politician asserted that the alliance will remain intact for 10 years.

“We will deliver good governance and take the responsibility of developing the State,” he added. Assuring the Muslim community that he would always stand by them, he said, “Although the Muslim community has faith in me, they are sceptical to support my party as we are also in an alliance with the BJP.”He stated that regional parties need the support of a national party. Pawan asserted that there was communal harmony in the State.

The JSP chief further said that his party could withstand the atrocities of YSRC ‘goonda’ leaders because of the support of youth and women, the pillar of his party.“The State has suffered severely due to the YSRC’s governance. We have to infuse life back into the State and put it back on the path of development,” he added. He promised the people that officials would work to resolve their problems.

