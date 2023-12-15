CM Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates kidney hospital in Uddanam

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday inaugurated the YSR Sujaladhara Project taken up with a cost of Rs 700 crore at Makharampuram village of Kanchili mandal and the 200-bed Dr YSR Kidney Research and Super Speciality Hospital constructed with a cost of Rs 85 crore at Palasa in Srikakulam district.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the boys’ hostel at the Ambedkar University campus at Etcherla and laid the foundation stone for the APIIC industrial cluster at Palasa.

Addressing the public at the Railway Grounds here on Thursday after the inauguration, the CM said that by dedicating the Kidney Research Centre and Sujaladhara Project to people, he has fulfilled his promise given at a public meeting on December 30, 2018, during his padayatra.

The hospital, having three blocks on four floors, is equipped with state-of-the-art medical facilities including general medicine, nephrology, urology departments, dialysis wings, ICU wards, radio diagnosis, pathology, microbiology and biochemistry laboratories, post-surgery care, and CT scan.

He said with 375 staff members, including 42 specialist doctors, 60 nurses and 60 support and para-medical staff, the hospital will be developed as a kidney transplantation centre from February.

“So far, as many as 2,32,898 people have been tested at the screening centres in Kaviti, Kanchili, Palasa, Vajrapukotturu, Ichapuram, Sompeta and Mandasa manuals and 19,532 people above the age of 25 years were found to have creatinine levels above normal, which is a sign of chronic kidney disease,” Jagan informed.

All of them are being treated with a free supply of medicines and patients are also undergoing dialysis at 69 dialysis centres, he said, adding that more dialysis facilities would come up soon while semi-auto analysers have been established at 18 PHCs in rural areas, five PHCs in urban areas and six CHCs.

With the monthly pension for dialysis patients hiked to Rs 10,000 from Rs 2,500 in TDP rule and with a Rs 5,000 monthly pension also being paid to non-dialysis patients, the YSRC government has been paying Rs 12.54 crore to 13,143 patients as pension every month, the CM compared.

Speaking about the YSR Sujala Dhara project, Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the government has spent Rs 700 crore on the facility for bringing Vamsadhara surface water through pipelines from Hiramandalam reservoir to Uddanam.

“It will supply safe drinking water to 6.78 lakh people of 1,98,000 families in 807 villages in seven mandals of Palasa and Ichchapuram constituencies,” he said and added that the project would be extended to Pathapatnam constituency in second phase with a cost of Rs 265 crore and work will begin after Sankranti festival, Responding to the appeals of the local MLA and Fisheries Minister Seediri Appalaraju, Jagan sanctioned Rs 20 crore for local development works.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

SRIKAKULAM: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday inaugurated the YSR Sujaladhara Project taken up with a cost of Rs 700 crore at Makharampuram village of Kanchili mandal and the 200-bed Dr YSR Kidney Research and Super Speciality Hospital constructed with a cost of Rs 85 crore at Palasa in Srikakulam district. The Chief Minister also inaugurated the boys’ hostel at the Ambedkar University campus at Etcherla and laid the foundation stone for the APIIC industrial cluster at Palasa. Addressing the public at the Railway Grounds here on Thursday after the inauguration, the CM said that by dedicating the Kidney Research Centre and Sujaladhara Project to people, he has fulfilled his promise given at a public meeting on December 30, 2018, during his padayatra.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The hospital, having three blocks on four floors, is equipped with state-of-the-art medical facilities including general medicine, nephrology, urology departments, dialysis wings, ICU wards, radio diagnosis, pathology, microbiology and biochemistry laboratories, post-surgery care, and CT scan. He said with 375 staff members, including 42 specialist doctors, 60 nurses and 60 support and para-medical staff, the hospital will be developed as a kidney transplantation centre from February. “So far, as many as 2,32,898 people have been tested at the screening centres in Kaviti, Kanchili, Palasa, Vajrapukotturu, Ichapuram, Sompeta and Mandasa manuals and 19,532 people above the age of 25 years were found to have creatinine levels above normal, which is a sign of chronic kidney disease,” Jagan informed. All of them are being treated with a free supply of medicines and patients are also undergoing dialysis at 69 dialysis centres, he said, adding that more dialysis facilities would come up soon while semi-auto analysers have been established at 18 PHCs in rural areas, five PHCs in urban areas and six CHCs. With the monthly pension for dialysis patients hiked to Rs 10,000 from Rs 2,500 in TDP rule and with a Rs 5,000 monthly pension also being paid to non-dialysis patients, the YSRC government has been paying Rs 12.54 crore to 13,143 patients as pension every month, the CM compared. Speaking about the YSR Sujala Dhara project, Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the government has spent Rs 700 crore on the facility for bringing Vamsadhara surface water through pipelines from Hiramandalam reservoir to Uddanam. “It will supply safe drinking water to 6.78 lakh people of 1,98,000 families in 807 villages in seven mandals of Palasa and Ichchapuram constituencies,” he said and added that the project would be extended to Pathapatnam constituency in second phase with a cost of Rs 265 crore and work will begin after Sankranti festival, Responding to the appeals of the local MLA and Fisheries Minister Seediri Appalaraju, Jagan sanctioned Rs 20 crore for local development works. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp