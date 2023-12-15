Dates of SSC, Inter exams announced

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Given upcoming assembly elections in 2024, Class X and Intermediate examinations are slated to be held in March, announced Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana. He released the examination schedule in Vijayawada on Thursday and said that the exams will be held in March, to prevent any problems for the students due to elections, which are expected to be held in April 2024.

“The intermediate examinations for the first year and second year will be held on alternative days. Detailed information about the examination centres, arrangements, transport facilities for the students, security measures, and all basic amenities at the exam centres will be provided shortly,” the minister informed.

Countering the allegations that the tabs given by the State government for the students in government schools are being misused and misleading the children, he said that, a login system has been launched to prevent the use of any websites other than the subject content. He also clarified that the department is constantly monitoring the login system and immediate action is being taken to rectify the situation, in incase of any breaches.

Botcha Satyanarayana also announced that the state government will distribute upgraded tabs to intermediate students from the next academic year and will soon make another pact with Byju’s to provide free subject content to classes 11, and 12.

He also explained that over 60 lakh children are studying in government and private schools in the State, over 42 lakh mothers are getting benefitted from the Ammavodi scheme, and over 39 lakh students studying in government schools are getting Jagananna Vidyakanuka kits.

Stating that in the last four years, the State government has spent Rs 60,000 crore under Sarva Siksha Abhiyan, of which the centre gave only Rs 7,000 crore, the education minister suggested the leaders of TDP and JSP not to make baseless allegations considering the development of our students.

