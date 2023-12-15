Drug abuse increased in Andhra Pradesh in 2022: Centre

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: There has been a change in the pattern of narcotic substance abuse in Andhra Pradesh, according to ‘Comprehensive National Survey on the Extent and Pattern of Substance Use in India 2018’.

The report, which was prepared based on the information obtained from the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, further stated that 34.80 lakh people are victims of cannabis abuse, 8.53 lakh of opioids, 91,000 of cocaine and 2.86 lakh of amphetamine-type stimulants (ATS).

The shocking facts were revealed by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, in reply to a question raised by YSRC MP Parimal Nathwani in the Rajya Sabha. The statistics of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) and Crime in India report also stated that there was a significant increase in consumption of cocaine and other psychotropic substances in Andhra Pradesh in 2022 compared to previous years.

According to the Crime in India Report 2022, enforcement agencies such as the police and Narcotics Bureau had registered as many as 1,391 cases for possession of drugs for personal use and peddling and seized 20.644 kg of cocaine and 1.69 lakh kg of ganja under the NDPS Act in the State.

But, there was no presence of opium-based drugs in the State. The report further mentioned that the youth in Andhra Pradesh are becoming drug addicts as there is a gradual increase in the activities of ganja smuggling, cocaine and other narcotic substances, the Union Minister informed.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: There has been a change in the pattern of narcotic substance abuse in Andhra Pradesh, according to ‘Comprehensive National Survey on the Extent and Pattern of Substance Use in India 2018’. The report, which was prepared based on the information obtained from the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, further stated that 34.80 lakh people are victims of cannabis abuse, 8.53 lakh of opioids, 91,000 of cocaine and 2.86 lakh of amphetamine-type stimulants (ATS). The shocking facts were revealed by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, in reply to a question raised by YSRC MP Parimal Nathwani in the Rajya Sabha. The statistics of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) and Crime in India report also stated that there was a significant increase in consumption of cocaine and other psychotropic substances in Andhra Pradesh in 2022 compared to previous years.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to the Crime in India Report 2022, enforcement agencies such as the police and Narcotics Bureau had registered as many as 1,391 cases for possession of drugs for personal use and peddling and seized 20.644 kg of cocaine and 1.69 lakh kg of ganja under the NDPS Act in the State. But, there was no presence of opium-based drugs in the State. The report further mentioned that the youth in Andhra Pradesh are becoming drug addicts as there is a gradual increase in the activities of ganja smuggling, cocaine and other narcotic substances, the Union Minister informed. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp