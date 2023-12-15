Fire erupts at private hospital in Vizag, 46 patients evacuated, none injured

Usha Peri By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Tension prevailed at Jagadamba Junction in the city after a fire broke out at the Indus Hospital on Thursday morning. According to officials, there were no casualties and the trapped patients were swiftly shifted to nearby hospitals.

Two entryways at the hospital facilitated the quick evacuation process of 46 patients. Of the total, 16 patients - including five in the ICU - were transferred to Medicover Hospital, while the remaining 30 were moved to Vijetha Hospital. All patients are reportedly stable.

District Revenue Officer K Mohan Rao said the fire erupted around 11:20 am on the first floor of the hospital in the laparoscopic operation theatre. A nitrogen oxide leak is suspected to have triggered the fire.

Following the incident, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed District Collector Dr A Mallikarjuna to form a committee to investigate the incident.

“The committee, comprising Revenue Divisional Officer, Assistant Commissioner of Police (East), District Medical & Health Officer, District Fire Officer, and District Coordinator for Hospital Services as members, has been directed to submit a report on the cause of the fire within 24 hours,” Mohan Rao explained.

Pointing out that Indus Hospitals are not empanelled under Dr YSR Aarogyasri, he said action will be taken as per norms under the Clinical Management Act after examination the panel’s report.Police Commissioner A Ravi Shankar said, “Preliminary findings suggest that the fire may have originated in the operation theatre, where highly inflammable nitrous oxide ignited due to a spark emitted from an electrical panel box. A thorough investigation will be conducted to determine the exact cause.”

‘Hospital adhered to all safety norms’

District Fire Officer S Renukayya said, “The hospital management adhered to all measures and had also received a ‘No Objection Certificate’ (NoC) from the fire department. Response to the situation was as professional as that of trained firemen even though the management used just the first-aid fire kit that was available.” He highlighted that the patients were safely evacuated within 45 minutes, despite the thick smoke that had engulfed the hospital.

YSRC Regional Coordinator YV Subba Reddy and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath visited Indus hospital. They also interacted with the patients at the hospitals they were transferred to.Subba Reddy directed the hospital management to take precautions and ensure that such incidents do not recur.He added that action will be taken against the hospital authorities, if any violations were identified.Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) commissioner CM Saikanth Varma also inspected the hospital.

