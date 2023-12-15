Home States Andhra Pradesh

MLC Shaik Sabji killed in road accident in Andhra Pradesh 

While en route to Konaseema district, his vehicle was struck by a car travelling at high speed from the opposite direction near Cherukuvada village in Undi Mandal of East Godavari district.

Published: 15th December 2023 02:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2023 02:14 PM   |  A+A-

AP MLC Shaik Sabji

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) Shaik Sabji was killed in a road accident in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh on Friday. The MLC's driver, personal assistant, and gunmen were injured in the mishap.

Sabji, who was the president of the United Teachers Federation (UTF), was elected to the State Legislative Council from the East Godavari – Kakinada – Konaseema – West Godavari – Eluru Teachers constituency in March 2021.

Information reaching here says that Sabji participated in a protest organized by Anganwadi teachers in Eluru town during the morning. While en route to Konaseema district, his vehicle was struck by a car travelling at high speed from the opposite direction near Cherukuvada village in Undi Mandal of East Godavari district.

Sabji was shifted to a hospital in Bhimavaram where he was declared brought dead.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shaik Sabji AP MLC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp