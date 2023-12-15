MLC Shaik Sabji killed in road accident in Andhra Pradesh 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) Shaik Sabji was killed in a road accident in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh on Friday. The MLC's driver, personal assistant, and gunmen were injured in the mishap.

Sabji, who was the president of the United Teachers Federation (UTF), was elected to the State Legislative Council from the East Godavari – Kakinada – Konaseema – West Godavari – Eluru Teachers constituency in March 2021.

Information reaching here says that Sabji participated in a protest organized by Anganwadi teachers in Eluru town during the morning. While en route to Konaseema district, his vehicle was struck by a car travelling at high speed from the opposite direction near Cherukuvada village in Undi Mandal of East Godavari district.

Sabji was shifted to a hospital in Bhimavaram where he was declared brought dead.

