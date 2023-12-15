‘Naidu, Pawan envy of YSRC popularity’: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: In a dig at the party presidents of TDP and JSP, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday said, “Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan neither have a permanent address in Andhra Pradesh nor love for the State.”

Alleging that the duo was envious of the growing popularity of the ruling YSRC in the State, Jagan said, “They live in other States, but want to command the people here with the help of friendly media.”

Jagan was speaking after inaugurating Dr YSR Kidney Research and Super Speciality Hospital and YSR Sujaladhara Project to supply purified drinking water to 807 villages in seven mandals of Palasa and Ichchapuram in Srikakulam district on Thursday.

Ridiculing the JSP chief for contesting the elections in Telangana, he said, “While campaigning, he (Pawan) claimed that it was unfortunate he was not born in Telangana. Even after making such comments, he (JSP) could not get more votes than Barrelakka (independent candidate Sirisha). He is a non-local package star and Naidu is his partner.”

Jagan accused Naidu of ignoring the issue of chronic kidney diseases in Uddanam. Describing the former chief minister as inhumane, he said, “Naidu does not care for the poor. He even failed to provide drinking water to his own constituency (Kuppam).”

He alleged that the Opposition was hindering the government’s efforts to make the Steel City the administrative capital, and develop sea ports, fishing harbours, research centres and fish landing centres.

“Naidu and Pawan are unable to digest the implementation of various schemes like Amma Vodi, digitalisation of classrooms and introduction of English medium in government schools,” the Chief Minister claimed.

“The two parties have become envious of the State government implementing DBT welfare schemes worth Rs 2.40 lakh crore and non-DBT welfare schemes worth Rs 1.70 lakh crore, creating 2,10,000 permanent Government jobs, supporting self help groups of women and farmers with various welfare schemes,” he said.Urging people not to be misled by the false promises and malicious propaganda of the Opposition, he asked them to see the qualitative difference between the two governments.

“While the YSRC has implemented 99.5% of its election promises, the gang of thieves led by Chandrababu Naidu did not even implement 10 per cent of their promises between 2014-2019,” Jagan said.

Stating that Naidu does not have even a single achievement to his credit in his 45-year-long political career, the CM said the TDP leader has no history of adhering to promises. Further, he appealed to the people to support him, if they feel they have benefitted from the welfare schemes.

State govt, Harvard Med School to ink MoU

Jagan announced that the State government will ink pact with Harvard Medical School and North Carolina University for running the super-specialty hospita. He added that Markapuram in Prakasam district will soon have a super-speciality hospital and kidney research centre

