No raw deal to BCs in rejig of YSRC Assembly seat coordinators: Botcha

The senior leader also made fun of APCC chief Gidugu Rudraraju’s claim that 15 YSRC MLAs are in touch with them and they will soon join the Congress.

Published: 15th December 2023

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC leadership has changed some Assembly constituency coordinators to achieve better results in the ensuing elections, said Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana.

Rebutting the Opposition TDP criticism that BCs were meted out a raw deal in the recent rejig of 11 YSRC Assembly constituency coordinators, Botcha on Thursday said the party leadership had given BCs a chance to contest from Gajuwaka and Mangalagiri segments, both of which are currently represented by Reddy leaders.

“We have our style and policy in giving tickets. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is not sure of winning in Kuppam, and that is why he is planning to contest from two seats in the next Assembly elections,’’ he observed.

Botcha asserted that the TDP will be wiped out in the State in the 2024 elections. “There will be no TDP in the State after three months. I said this six months ago and this is going to happen,’’ he averred.

On Naidu’s criticism that the government had failed to come to the rescue of the cyclone-hit farmers, Botcha said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had already issued orders directing the authorities to procure discoloured paddy from the affected ryots at support price. The senior leader also made fun of APCC chief Gidugu Rudraraju’s claim that 15 YSRC MLAs are in touch with them and they will soon join the Congress.

