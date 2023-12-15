NTR district admin gives top priority to energy conservation: Collector

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM), in collaboration with AP DISCOMs and district administrations, on Thursday launched the National Energy Conservation Week-2023 celebrations.

The event commenced with a rally that included students, government officials, and the general public across all districts of the State.

Addressing the gathering after the inauguration of National Energy Conservation Week at Vijayawada, NTR District Collector Dilli Rao said the district administration has attached high priority to energy efficiency and conservation, which are expected to yield good results.

He said even a common consumer in the State, local bodies and government institutions would benefit from energy efficiency as it would help to avoid wasteful usage of energy with very little investment and it is also the easiest solution to bridge the gap between and supply of energy. He motivated the students to go for energy conservation (EC) measures in their homes by reducing the wastage of electricity by adopting simple EC measures such as natural lighting, ventilation and using BEE star-rated appliances.

CMD of APCPDCL J Padma Janardhana Reddy said that APCPDCL is giving top priority to energy conservation, and energy efficiency activities and has been taking up energy conservation activities as per the directions of the State government.

“Conductors and transformers older than 25 years are being replaced in a phased manner to reduce energy losses. APCPDCL is coming up with new substations that help to provide quality power” the CMD said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM), in collaboration with AP DISCOMs and district administrations, on Thursday launched the National Energy Conservation Week-2023 celebrations. The event commenced with a rally that included students, government officials, and the general public across all districts of the State. Addressing the gathering after the inauguration of National Energy Conservation Week at Vijayawada, NTR District Collector Dilli Rao said the district administration has attached high priority to energy efficiency and conservation, which are expected to yield good results.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He said even a common consumer in the State, local bodies and government institutions would benefit from energy efficiency as it would help to avoid wasteful usage of energy with very little investment and it is also the easiest solution to bridge the gap between and supply of energy. He motivated the students to go for energy conservation (EC) measures in their homes by reducing the wastage of electricity by adopting simple EC measures such as natural lighting, ventilation and using BEE star-rated appliances. CMD of APCPDCL J Padma Janardhana Reddy said that APCPDCL is giving top priority to energy conservation, and energy efficiency activities and has been taking up energy conservation activities as per the directions of the State government. “Conductors and transformers older than 25 years are being replaced in a phased manner to reduce energy losses. APCPDCL is coming up with new substations that help to provide quality power” the CMD said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp