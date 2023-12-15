Home States Andhra Pradesh

Srivani Trust built 1,500 temples: TTD

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) EO AV Dharma Reddy said that 3,615 temples are being constructed and many temples are being renovated by Sri Venkateswara Temple Construction Trust (Srivani) under the auspices of TTD.

The EO conducted a review of the construction of temples at the TTD administration building in Tirupati on Thursday.

On this occasion, the EO said that the construction of 1,500 temples has been completed by Srivani Trust so far and asked the authorities to complete the construction of the remaining temples by March next year.
He said that the State Endowments Department had built 1,973 temples. He said the Samarasatha Seva Foundation has undertaken the construction of 320 temples and completed 307 temples.

Similarly, if people can form committees in villages and apply for the construction of the temples, we will provide financial assistance, he added. In addition to these, he informed that temples of Srivari have been constructed under the auspices of TTD in many cities.

