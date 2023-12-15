TDP chief expedites finalisation of candidates to reach out to people

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With elections approaching fast, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, who is on one hand holding talks with Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan on the joint manifesto, seat sharing and other issues, on the other, is focused on the selection of candidates, besides giving clarity to aspirants of party ticket.

He has also appointed TDP in charge of several Assembly constituencies, including Nandyal and Gannavaram, in recent times.

According to TDP sources, Naidu has expedited the process of selection of candidates for the ensuing elections purely based on the winning chances of probable. The process of candidate selection was delayed following the arrest of Naidu in the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation case.

“Before his arrest, Naidu held constituency-wise reviews with TDP leaders and gave the green signal to several aspirants. However, the TDP supremo was arrested in the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation case when he was expected to complete the reviews of some more Assembly constituencies, and more than two months got wasted. After getting the regular bail in the APSSDC case, the TDP chief is determined to finalise the list of candidates at the earliest by moving things on a fast track,” a senior TDP leader told TNIE.

Naidu has taken the ensuing elections very seriously as they are crucial for the very existence of the party. Hence, he has laid more emphasis on the selection of the right candidates with their winnability as the only criterion based on the party's internal survey reports, revealed another TDP leader.

During a recent meeting with TDP leaders of the erstwhile combined Prakasam district, and also on several occasions earlier, Naidu made it clear that he will be very strict in issuing party tickets this time and only select the candidates whose victory in the elections is certain.

As the TDP is in alliance with the JSP now, Naidu has also emphasized better coordination between the two parties to ensure a cent per cent vote transfer. Once a decision on seat sharing is taken and the joint manifesto is out, the TDP will focus on an extensive campaign to reach out to the people, TDP sources added.

