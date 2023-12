Tiruppavai Pravachanams in Tirupati from Dec 16

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: As part of Dhanurmasam festivities, the Alwar Divya Prabanda Project of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is set to organise Tiruppavai Pravachanams in four locations in Tirupati from December 16 (Saturday).

Additionally, the programme will also be conducted in 216 towns in cities of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Puducherry, Maharashtra, and Odisha.

The Pravachanams by Tirumala Jeeyarswamis and Acharya Chakravarti Ranganathan will commence at Annamacharya Kalamandiram in Tirupati at 5.30 pm on Saturday. Pravachanams will be performed at Annamacharya Kala mandir, Sri Varadaraja Swami temple at KT Road, Gita Mandiram in Ramnagar, Sri Lakshmi Narayana temple at South Mada street of Govindarajaswami temple and Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumalagunta till the end of Dhanurmasam.

