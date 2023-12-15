Vexed people eager to send Jagan Mohan Reddy home: Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that he has never seen a government with such an anti-incumbency, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has asserted that the people are eagerly waiting for the elections to get rid of the YSRC dispensation.

Observing that the ensuing Assembly elections are a battle between five crore people of Andhra Pradesh and a dictator, he said the future of the State will largely depend on the outcome of the polls.

Addressing a press conference, which is the first after his release on bail in the AP State Skill Development Corporation case, on Thursday, Naidu felt in the coming elections it is not individuals or the parties that should win, but the State should achieve victory.

"The fear of losing power is haunting Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and thus he is changing the sitting MLAs from their respective segments. Even if the YSRC changes all the 150 sitting MLAs, the party is not going to win the coming polls as the people are ready to send Jagan home,” he observed.

Cyclone Michaung caused heavy damage to the State, particularly to the farming community. Standing crops in 22 lakh acres in 15 districts were damaged. Despite knowing pretty well in advance the cyclone movement, the government had adopted a negligent attitude without taking concrete measures to mitigate the loss, he alleged. Generally, cyclones hit the State in November and December and Godavari floods much before and the water flows into Polavaram.

After observing all this, the Pattiseema Lift Irrigation Scheme was executed by the previous TDP government so that water could be supplied to the Krishna Delta.

“The Chief Minister has left the Pattiseema project unused for four years for the sole reason that I had executed the project,” Naidu said, adding that Jagan was forced to operate Pattiseema this year as people had mounted pressure on him.

Be it projects or government properties, maintenance is more important, but the YSRC government is neglecting the projects and the classic example is the Annamayya Project, which got washed away. But, the government was least bothered about it, the TDP chief deplored.

