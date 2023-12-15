YSRC, TDP complain to Election Commission about bogus votes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC and TDP MPs on Thursday complained to the Election Commission of India (ECI) about large-scale bogus votes in electoral rolls in Andhra Pradesh.

While the YSRC delegation, led by Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy accused the TDP of getting more than 40.70 lakh bogus votes enrolled by changing the surname or a letter in the original name, the TDP urged the ECI to depute special officers from outside AP to ensure error-free electoral rolls.

Vijayasai Reddy said they submitted a representation to the ECI regarding the presence of large-scale duplicate votes in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, in violation of Sections 17 and 18 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950.

“It is very unfortunate that there are instances of an individual having double/triple votes with the same voter ID, that too one in Telangana and another in Andhra Pradesh. Ideally, there should be only one vote with a unique Voter ID Card (EPIC),” he said, adding that the number of bogus votes is running up to 4,30,264. “This has raised concern about the accuracy and fairness of the electoral system. We believe that it is imperative to investigate and rectify the issue promptly,” he said.

The YSRC delegation urged the ECI to initiate a thorough investigation and take stringent action against the TDP for resorting to illegal voter profiling in Andhra Pradesh, including the collection of caste information, and issue directions to the TDP for the closure of mypartydashboard.com immediately.On the other hand, the TDP MPs appealed to the ECI to depute special officers of All India Service (AIS) from outside the State to ensure error-free registration of electoral rolls in Andhra Pradesh.

TDP MPs Galla Jayadev, K Ram Mohan Naidu, Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) and Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar met Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, and in a letter submitted to him stated that District Election Officers and Electoral Registration Officers could not follow the ECI guidelines as they are under heavy pressure from the ruling party leaders, including the ministers and MLAs.

Though the ECI through its letter on May 29 clearly issued instructions that all the advanced applications received by October 1, are processed so that all the corresponding entries are amalgamated in the draft rolls, over 23 lakh applications are yet to be enquired by the election machinery. Expressing apprehensions that the EROs may not complete the process before the publication of final rolls, the TDP MPs appealed to the ECI to deploy external observers to monitor the whole process.

Observing that the grievances expressed by the TDP are going unheeded as the lower-rung machinery is in the grip of the party in power, the TDP MPs made a fervent appeal to the poll panel to immediately depute senior AIS officers from outside Andhra Pradesh as observers to ensure thorough and dispassionate processing of all pending applications. They sought an immediate intervention of the ECI to protect the democratic rights of the citizens of the State.

