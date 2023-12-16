AP’s future dependent on ensuing polls: Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the ensuing elections are not meant for him to become the Chief Minister again or for the TDP-JSP combine to come to power, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said they are aimed at saving the State and the future of the people, and hence everyone should think wisely.

Observing that power is not new for the TDP or the Chief Minister post is not something new for him, Naidu made it clear that the TDP is sailing with the JSP only in the larger interests of the State. Had the TDP retained power in the last elections, the State would have developed and the living standards of the people too would have improved, he felt.

Speaking after inducting suspended YSRC MLAs Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy and Undavalli Sridevi into the TDP at a programme held at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri on Friday, Naidu said, “The YSRC is a sinking ship and all the leaders are trying to leave it.”

Mentioning how several people had resorted to suicide unable to bear the harassment in the YSRC government, Naidu said the State could not come out of the clutches unless the TDP-JSP combine attains power in the next elections.“We have already started going to the people with the Babu Surety - Bhavishyathuku Guarantee programme, and I will visit Assembly segments in the State from December 20,” he said.

“It is four years and nine months since the YSRC has come to power, and no one knows where Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will go. Did he ever meet the people to know their problems?” Naidu asked.“Jagan does not meet his own party MLAs, and does not give appointment to his sister and mother. People with self-respect never try to meet Jagan,” he observed.

Jagan should talk about social justice only after allotting his Pulivendula Assembly segment to a BC and get him elected in the elections, he said. The TDP chief posed 10 questions to Jagan and demanded answers to make the people aware of his government’s achievements in the last four-and-a-half years.

