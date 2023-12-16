Cabinet gives nod for pension hike to Rs 3,000, Visakhapatnam Light Metro DPR

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Social security pension for elderly persons, widows, single women, weavers, toddy tappers and other beneficiaries has been enhanced to Rs 3,000 from Rs 2,750. A decision to this effect was taken during the Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Friday. The pension will be distributed to the beneficiaries at their doorsteps from January 1 to 8.

Following the hike in pension, an additional burden on the State government has been pegged at around Rs 2,000 crore per month. Information and Public Relations Minister Ch Srinivasa Venu Gopala Krishna elaborated on the slew of decisions approved by the Cabinet. Stating that a total of 65,33,781 persons will benefit from the enhancement of pension amount, he pointed out that the YSRC government, in line with its election promise, has increased the amount from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000.

Besides approving the proposal to launch the second phase of Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha from January 1, the Cabinet gave its nod to enhance the limit for free treatment under YSR Aarogyasri to Rs 25 lakh. It was also decided that the scheme would be applicable for anyone with an annual income of up to Rs 5 lakh, covering 90% of the families. The Chief Minister will launch the enhanced Aarogyasri scheme and distribution of new Aarogyasri cards on December 18.

A programme will be conducted to raise awareness of the free medical treatment for 3,257 ailments and procedures under Aarogyasri. The Cabinet also approved the proposal to pay Rs 300 towards transportation charges for patients who have to visit hospitals for follow-up consultations.

During a discussion on the havoc wreaked by Cyclone Michaung, officials informed the ministers about the relief measures taken up by the government. Besides shifting 33,010 persons to 492 relief camps, 374 medical camps have been set up, they explained. The government has released Rs 52.47 crore as immediate relief and distributed Rs 28.07 crore to the cyclone-affected families as special financial aid, the officials added.

The Cabinet also decided to disburse aid under the YSR Aasara scheme from January 10 to 23. A sum of Rs 6,394 crore will be extended to beneficiaries under the final instalment. Financial assistance under the YSRC Cheyutha programme, under which women aged between 45 years to 60 years receive Rs 18,750 per year, will be disbursed from January 29 to February 10. As many as 4.5 lakh tabs worth Rs 638 crore will be distributed to Class 8 students from December 21, coinciding with the birthday of the Chief Minister. The tabs will have AI tools.

Among other decisions, the Cabinet approved the DPR for the proposed 76.9-km Visakhapatnam Light Metro in four corridors for Rs 14,309 crore. It also gave its nod to the reforms introduced in granting caste and income certificates. Further, it was decided to establish an Additional District Sessions Court at Tadepalligudem in West Godavari district, enhance DA (dearness allowance) by 15 per cent to police personnel working in anti-Naxal operations and pay DA and DR (dearness relief) to work and retired court staff on par with Central staff. It gave its nod to appoint cricketer Ambati Rayudu and other sportspersons as brand ambassadors for Aadudam Andhra. As many as 1.14 crore registrations have been received for the 51-day sports event so far.

It was decided that 293 doctors and other staff would be appointed in the super-specialty blocks of the 300-bed Kadapa Government Hospital. As many as 18 posts for head nurses and nursing superintendents in the Guntur hospital and 95 posts in the new medical colleges at Vizianagaram, Rajamahendravaram, Eluru, Machilipatnam and Nandyal will be filled.

The Cabinet approved the proposal to introduce nephrology and neurology departments in 11 medical colleges, recruit 287 nephrologists, neurologists and other staff, besides establishing oncology departments in Srikakulam, Kakinada, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Tirupati, and Anantapur medical colleges and recruit 64 doctors and other staff. It has also decided to upgrade the 50-bed hospital at Cheepurupalli in Vizianagaram district into a 100-bed hospital.

Approvals were given for allocation of 11.25 acres at Madhurawada in Visakhapatnam to The International School Bangalore (TISB) for Rs 1 crore per acre, allotment of 110 parcels of land (each below 50 acres) by the APIIC between November 10 and December 6, and merger of AP Maritime Infrastructure Corporation and the AP Maritime Board. Following the merger, fishing harbours will come under the ambit of the AP Maritime Board. The Cabinet condoled the death of MLC Shaik Sabjee in a road mishap and observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect.

Key Cabinet decisions

Aarogyasri limit enhanced to H25 lakh

Nod to introduce nephrology & neurology departs in 11 med colleges

15% hike in DA for police personnel working in anti-Naxal operations

DA and DR for working & retired court staff on par with Central govt staff

Ambati Rayudu announced as ambassador for Aadudam Andhra

293 doctors & staff to be appointed at Kadapa Government Hospital

Nod for merger of AP Maritime Infrastructure Corporation & AP Maritime Board

95 posts in five new medical colleges to be filled

