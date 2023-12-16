CM seeks liberal cyclone assistance from Centre

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday sought liberal and speedy financial support to the State from the Centre for taking rehabilitation works and compensating farmers for the crop loss due to the rains induced by Cyclone Michaung.

The two teams from the Central government that toured cyclone-affected areas and studied the drought conditions in some districts separately, called on YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Camp office here on Friday. The teams were led by NIDM Executive Director Rajendra Ratnu, Agriculture Joint Director Vikrant Singh and DAFW Joint Secretary Pankaj Yadav.

The Chief Minister told them that the government had taken necessary steps to shift the people from low-lying areas to the relief camps to prevent loss of life in the right time after cyclone warnings were issued.

The State government officials, who toured the cyclone affected areas, are in the process of assessing the damage, the CM said, adding that the list of the farmers who suffered crop loss will be displayed at the village secretariats after examining the e-crop details. “The names of the missing persons will be included after a social audit and a proper verification,” he told the team.

The Central teams apprised the Chief Minister of their findings observed during their tours in drought and cyclone affected areas. The officials said they had observed that due to the timely measures taken by the official machinery, loss of life was averted.They expressed satisfaction over the relief measures taken with the support of the village secretariats and lauded the e-cropping system which is not found in other states.

Meanwhile, the members of the committee on drought told the Chief Minister that they had toured Anantapur, Chittoor, Kurnool, Nandyal, Sri Sathya Sai, Annamayya and NTR districts and interacted with the farmers besides observing the water levels in reservoirs. They said they had also observed the works being undertaken under the employment guarantee scheme and added that steps would be taken to encourage farmers in cultivating alternate crops.Special Chief Secretaries G Sai Prasad (Revenue and disaster management), Gopalakrishna Dwivedi (Agriculture), Y Sri Lakshmi, (MA&UD), B Rajasekhar (PR), and other officials were present.

Rs 30 lakh ex-gratia paid to cop’s family

Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy handed over Rs 30 lakh ex-gratia to the family members of deceased constable Satya Kumar on Friday. Jagan consoled Satya Kumar’s wife Raaji and son Santosh Kumar at his camp office and directed officials to provide job under compassionate appointment grounds to Kumar’s son. On December 5, the Andhra Pradesh special police constable Sirivella Satya Kumar died in a road accident when a tree uprooted and fell on him, when he was on his way to battalion headquarters for Michaung cyclone relief duties

